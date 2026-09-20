Lee Jae-ryong's First Trial Over Alleged Drinking After a Hit-and-Run Postponed to Nov. 13

Screenshot from a TV CHOSUN broadcast

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] The first trial in actor Lee Jae-ryong's case involving allegations of failing to take measures after a traffic accident and obstructing alcohol testing has been postponed by about a month from the originally scheduled date.

According to legal sources on the 20th, Presiding Judge Lee Jae-wook of Criminal Division 10, a single-judge panel at the Seoul Central District Court, changed Lee Jae-ryong's first hearing date to Nov. 13.

The trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 16. However, Lee's attorney requested a change of date at the court on the 4th, and the schedule was adjusted after the court accepted the request. The defendant must appear in person at the hearing.

Lee Jae-ryong is accused of leaving the scene after crashing into a median while driving near Cheongdam Station in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at around 11 p.m. on March 6. Prosecutors indicted him without detention last month on charges under the Road Traffic Act of failing to take measures after an accident and obstructing alcohol testing.

Investigators found that Lee attended another drinking gathering immediately after the accident. About three hours later, he was apprehended by police at an acquaintance's home.

Police determined that drinking additional alcohol after the accident constituted the so-called "drinking-after-the-accident" tactic, which is intended to make it difficult to determine whether someone was driving under the influence. They therefore added a drunk-driving charge before forwarding the case to prosecutors.

Prosecutors, however, took a different view. They did not indict Lee on the drunk-driving charge. They reportedly concluded that it would be difficult to objectively prove that his actual blood alcohol concentration was at least 0.03%—the threshold for license suspension—when he was driving.

Prosecutors estimated Lee's blood alcohol concentration at the time of the accident using the Widmark formula, which calculates the level based on the amount and timing of alcohol consumption, physical constitution and the passage of time. However, they reportedly failed to clearly prove that his level met the relevant threshold.

Meanwhile, an amended Road Traffic Act that punishes the act of drinking additional alcohol after a drunk-driving accident to make alcohol testing difficult has been in effect since June last year. The amendment was introduced to prevent the so-called "drinking-after-the-accident" tactic following singer Kim Ho-joong's drunk-driving accident case in 2024.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.