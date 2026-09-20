"This day has finally come!" Uhm Jung-hwa moved by 100-million-won imported car driven by 56-year-old novice driver Jung Jae-hyung

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Uhm Jung-hwa revealed Jung Jae-hyung, a "late-in-life novice driver," behind the wheel.

On the 20th, Uhm Jung-hwa tagged Jung Jae-hyung's account on social media and posted a video with the caption, "Jung Jae-hyung is driving!!!"

She continued, "Jae-hyung came to pick me up!! I can't believe this day has finally come!!!" expressing both surprise and delight.

The video showed Jung Jae-hyung driving a black SUV to pick up Uhm Jung-hwa. After rolling down the driver's-side window, Jung looked at Uhm with a broad smile, while Uhm filmed the moment herself and welcomed her friend's transformation into a chauffeur.

Based on the vehicle's rear design and lettering, it appears to be Volkswagen's flagship SUV, the Volkswagen Touareg. Its official launch prices were 106,421,000 won for the Prestige model and 116,506,000 won for the R-Line.

The moment was even more special for Jung Jae-hyung. Born in 1970, he obtained his driver's license for the first time this year at age 56. In July, he made headlines by posting a Class 2 ordinary driver's license on social media with the caption, "A driver's license holder!"

The process of obtaining his license was not entirely smooth. On the YouTube channel "Yojeong Jaehyung," Jung Jae-hyung later said, "It was difficult, but I passed on my first try," adding, "Once I actually accomplished something I had thought I couldn't do, I wanted to brag about it so much. I was happier than when I took the CSAT." He said he scored 100 points on the driving skills test and also passed the road test on his first attempt.

His pet dog, Haedeumi, was also one reason he decided to pursue a driver's license. Jung Jae-hyung explained that he wanted to drive himself and travel with his dog, saying, "I wanted Haedeumi and me to travel too."

Even before getting his license, Jung Jae-hyung had shown an interest in cars. In a video from a trip to Goseong County, Gangwon Province, he expressed his excitement ahead of the license test, saying, "What car should I get? A Porsche?" Uhm Jung-hwa also personally taught him how to drive at the time.

After obtaining his license, he also shared a photo of a "novice driver" sticker attached to the back of his car. Last month, he posted a photo of himself smiling brightly with the vehicle in the background, writing, "The day I called a designated-driver service for the first time!!!" and documenting his life as a late-in-life driver.

Finally, the day arrived when Jung Jae-hyung drove himself to pick up his close friend Uhm Jung-hwa. That is why Uhm, who taught Jung how to drive before he obtained his license, was so moved that she said, "I can't believe this day has finally come."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.