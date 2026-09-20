"Hands trembling," Han Seung-yeon pushes through five dance songs despite cervical disc problems... Fans say, "Hope she gets some rest"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kara member Han Seung-yeon took the stage at a university festival despite receiving treatment for cervical disc problems, prompting concern among fans.

Kara performed at the Sogang University festival on the 18th, meeting with students. The group heated up the atmosphere by performing five of its signature songs in succession, beginning with "Pretty Girl," followed by "Honey," "Lupin," "STEP," and "Mister."

After the performance, concerns about Han Seung-yeon's health spread across online communities and social media.

Han Seung-yeon has recently experienced worsening cervical disc symptoms and is receiving treatment. Unlike the other members, she was seen performing the choreography while minimizing movement in her neck.

In the released footage, Han Seung-yeon performed with her neck held upright.

Although she appeared unable to move her upper body freely during some parts of the choreography, she maintained her smile until the end and completed the performance in sync with the other members.

Some online users commented that Han Seung-yeon's face and body appeared more swollen than before. However, it was not confirmed whether this was related to her cervical disc treatment or medication.

Previously, Han Seung-yeon sparked speculation about a health problem after she was seen trembling several times while visiting a birthday cafe prepared by fans last month.

At the time, her agency explained that her hand tremors had appeared as her cervical disc symptoms had recently worsened.

The agency added that she was currently receiving treatment and had no other health problems besides the cervical disc issue.

After a video showed Han Seung-yeon performing choreography nonstop at the festival under these circumstances, fans commented, "She doesn't look like she's in a condition to dance, so we're worried," "I hope she focuses on recovering first," "She could barely move her neck, yet she made it through the entire performance," and "I hope she takes it easy with her activities for a while."

After the performance, Han Seung-yeon uploaded several selfies to her social media along with the caption, "Noona is here, Sogang University."

In the photos, Han Seung-yeon smiled brightly and appeared much more relaxed offstage.

While Han Seung-yeon has received support for her professionalism in completing her scheduled performance despite undergoing treatment for cervical disc problems, concerns are also growing that sufficient rest and recovery should take priority over strenuous activities.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.