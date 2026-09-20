Kim Jun-ho, once he roamed around looking for pretty women, now has eyes only for ♥ Kim Ji-min... "Put her name on it" (Dolbak Tour)

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] As the Dolbak crew headed to Cheorwon for a domestic trip, they sparked an impromptu "romantic competition" at a "military department store," bringing warm laughter to viewers.

On Saturday the 19th, Episode 16 of E Channel and Channel S's "Go All the Way! Dolbak Tour" featured close comedian friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu visiting Cheorwon, a pristine area of Gangwon Province steeped in Jang Dong-min and Yoo Se-yoon's military memories. They enjoyed a popular restaurant near the Civilian Control Line and rafting on the Hantan River, providing viewers with useful information and a healing experience.

That day, the Dolbak crew held a meeting to decide their next destination. Jang Dong-min said, "Cheorwon is a place in Korea I personally wanted to visit." Hong In-gyu, who had served as a social service worker, playfully challenged Jang Dong-min, who had served in the 3rd Infantry Division, known as the "Skeleton" Division, saying, "Dong-min, you're doing this to brag about your military service, aren't you?" Everyone burst out laughing. Yoo Se-yoon, who had served in the Cheorwon area, recalled, "Jang Dong-min's unit was near mine at the time," and the group naturally chose Cheorwon as their destination.

A few days later, the Dolbak crew headed to Cheorwon with Jang Dong-min at the wheel. Jang said emotionally, "Coming here makes me feel younger because it feels like I'm meeting my 20-year-old self again." The members then visited the Hantangang Columnar Joint Trail. After paying the admission fee in advance, they began their tour in earnest. Everyone marveled at the refreshing air and the spectacular scenery of the sheer cliffs. Yoo Se-yoon became nostalgic, saying, "When we came here for an MT in our twenties, we were too busy looking at pretty women to notice the scenery..." Kim Jun-ho laughed and said, "That's right. We rowed while shouting, 'Pretty women at two o'clock!'" After visiting the sky observatory, the Dolbak crew played a loser-pays game for the admission fee. Kim Jun-ho became the first person stuck paying after losing the water-bottle toss. He immediately claimed, "Hand over the local love gift certificate we got as a bonus for prepaying earlier. I paid for it, so that belongs to me too!" Hong In-gyu gave him a thumbs-up, saying, "Wow, Jun-ho! Now that you're a father, you take care of every little thing like this, too!" He was impressed that Kim Jun-ho was carefully using the remaining 10,000 won on the voucher.

Next, the Dolbak crew decided to eat at a popular restaurant near the Civilian Control Line in Cheorwon. While they were traveling there, Yoo Se-yoon recalled a memory from 27 years ago, saying, "There's a place called Dongsong nearby, and I served there. Back then, Dong-min came to visit me, and we even went to a bathhouse together." Jang Dong-min then turned toward downtown Dongsong, saying, "When will we ever come back here?" Yoo Se-yoon and Jang Dong-min found the hamburger restaurant and bathhouse they had often visited at the time and were deeply moved. While they were there, they decided to buy coffee for the soldiers at Yoo Se-yoon's former unit. After locating the guard post following several twists and turns, they delivered cold coffee and created another heartwarming moment.

After their heartwarming gesture, the Dolbak crew arrived at the popular restaurant near the Civilian Control Line. The restaurant also operates an 8,000-pyeong wasabi farm and a trout farm. The crew enjoyed a summer escape as they ate fresh wasabi and trout sashimi. Their happy meal was short-lived, however, as they used extremely strong wasabi in a luck-of-the-draw game to determine who would pay the bill. Jang Dong-min, the "genius," lost. As everyone cheered, the Dolbak crew headed back out for a rafting experience on the Hantan River, creating an atmosphere of stark contrasts from the very beginning. When the boat lurched through the rapids, Kim Jun-ho was terrified, while the rest of the crew relished the thrill, shouting, "This is so much fun!" After the exhilarating rafting and valley swimming, they played another loser-pays game to determine who would cover the rafting fee. In a twist, Jang Dong-min became the loser yet again.

After cheering at the fall of the "genius," the Dolbak crew drove to the town of Wasu-ri, famous for its military department store. Jang Dong-min explained the military gear shop, saying, "The place we're heading to is called 'Wasu Vegas(?)' among soldiers stationed in Cheorwon!" Hong In-gyu showed his doting-father side, saying, "These days, I see young people wearing lots of T-shirts with 'ROKA' on them. I should get one for my son Ha-min, too." Jang Dong-min also bought military T-shirts for children. Yoo Se-yoon then ordered embroidery, saying, "Let's put our names on the military caps." Kim Jun-ho showed off his devoted-partner credentials by saying, "Have 'Kim Ji-min' embroidered on mine." Jang Dong-min added, "Then put a heart next to my wife's name," while Yoo Se-yoon countered, "Write 'May you live a long and healthy life' next to my wife's name." What began as a sudden romantic competition led the Dolbak crew to play a loser-pays game for the military shop fee, randomly drawing five different rank insignia. Jang Dong-min threatened, "If you're a junior to me, you're all dead!" But he drew private, the lowest rank. When Jang Dong-min accumulated three losses, the Dolbak crew burst into laughter.

The Dolbak crew's cheerful travel story in Cheorwon, one of South Korea's premier pristine regions, continues in Episode 17 of "Go All the Way! Dolbak Tour," airing Saturday the 26th at 9 p.m. on E Channel and Channel S.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.