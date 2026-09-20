Seo Kang-joon Couldn’t Let His 12-Year-Old Embarrassing Past Slide... "Did I Do Something Wrong?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Seo Kang-joon personally left a comment after a video from 12 years ago resurfaced, drawing laughter.

On the 16th, Wavve’s official social media account posted a Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio Star Shorts video along with the caption, "Now he’s the irresistibly sweet man in 'A Love Other Than Yours.' But during his rookie days, he was the most earnest master of 'Growl.'"

The video showed Seo Kang-joon during his rookie days, when he appeared on Radio Star in January 2014. At the time, he sat at a piano and personally played the chorus of EXO’s hit song "Growl."

Despite his somewhat awkward playing, Seo Kang-joon maintained a serious expression throughout.

In particular, he suddenly took his hands off the keyboard during the performance and shouted "Growl" with a stern expression, making the cast burst out laughing. The contrast between his handsome looks and the unexpected performance made it even funnier.

When his old video resurfaced after about 12 years, Seo Kang-joon did not stay silent.

He added to the fun by directly protesting in the comments, writing, "Excuse me, Wavve, did I do something wrong?"

Wavve had brought up his embarrassing past to promote its new series, and Seo Kang-joon cleverly fired back. His unchanged good looks, even after all these years, also caught attention.

Meanwhile, Seo Kang-joon currently stars as Nam Goong-ho in the KBS 2TV drama 'A Love Other Than Yours.' The series is a relatable melodrama about a familiar couple entering their 10th year of dating and confronting unfamiliar emotions.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.