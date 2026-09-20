Lee Kwang Soo ♥ Lee Sun-bin's 'Nine-Year Romance'... Ji Suk-jin's Marriage-and-Children Nagging: "Hurry Up and Start a Family"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Ji Suk-jin shared some "words of wisdom from the eldest brother (?)" with Lee Kwang Soo, Yang Se-chan and Nam Chang-hee ahead of Chuseok.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun uploaded a pre-release video titled "[Special Preview Cam] Chuseok Family Gathering." The video is scheduled to be released at 9 a.m. on Friday, the 25th.

The video showed Yoo Jae-suk, Ji Suk-jin, Kwang Soo, Yang Se-chan and Nam Chang-hee gathering in one place and enjoying the Chuseok holiday atmosphere. Introducing the guests, Yoo Jae-suk expressed his delight, saying, "We’ll (spend) the Chuseok holiday with people who are like family."

As the eldest member of the gathering, Ji Suk-jin took the lead by offering his juniors some rather distinctive (?) words of wisdom.

To Nam Chang-hee, who recently got married, he said, "You've reached a certain age and gotten married, so you should hurry up and have (a child)," bringing up his plans for starting a family. He then advised Kwang Soo and Yang Se-chan, who are still unmarried, "You should hurry up and get married and start a family, too."

Although it was a heartfelt blessing from the eldest, Kwang Soo was not about to sit quietly and listen. He fired back at Ji Suk-jin, saying, "Hyung, you really look like a grandfather," delivering an unexpected comeback. His witty remark calling out Ji Suk-jin's "old fogey (?)" side sent laughter through the room.

Yoo Jae-suk, who had been watching, also could not hold back his laughter. He laughed so hard that tears came to his eyes and said, "Don't fight during the holiday." The cast's playful bickering added to the scene, creating the cheerful atmosphere of a Chuseok family gathering.

Meanwhile, Kwang Soo and Lee Sun-bin first met through Running Man in 2016. After acknowledging their relationship in 2018, they have continued their public romance into its ninth year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.