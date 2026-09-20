Go Ji-yong, Amid Conflict With His Ex-Wife, Receives Supportive Anecdote: "I Hit His Car, but He Told Me to Just Leave—What a Good Person"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Go Ji-yong, a former member of Sechs Kies, is continuing a dispute with his ex-wife, Yang-Im Hur, over child visitation. Meanwhile, a fan has voiced support by sharing an anecdote about receiving direct help from him in the past.

On the 19th, a fan left a lengthy comment on Go Ji-yong's social media account. The fan introduced themselves as "the person who got into a car accident in front of the valet stand at a barbecue restaurant in Cheongdam-dong a very long time ago" and recalled what happened with Go Ji-yong.

The fan expressed gratitude for Go Ji-yong's consideration at the time, saying, "Thank you for being understanding and letting it go without filing a claim." The fan added, "I was so flustered then that I couldn't even thank you," explaining why they were offering their thanks belatedly.

The fan also shared a message of support for Go Ji-yong, who has recently faced various difficulties. "Health comes first. Please stay healthy. I'm rooting for you to rise again. Eat plenty. Please," the fan wrote, expressing concern about his well-being.

The fan later provided a more detailed account of the incident on their own social media account. "When I lived in Korea, I used to hit the cars in front of me a lot because I was driving while using my phone as a child. There were car owners who demanded money and said they would replace their bumpers even after a minor brush, but I hit this gentleman's nice car from behind while waiting for the valet when he was at the height of his career," the fan wrote.

The fan continued, "He politely told me to be careful and then left." The account indicated that Go Ji-yong did not make a major issue of the unexpected collision and simply let it go.

The fan continued to show support for Go Ji-yong, writing, "I don't know Korean celebrities well, but I found out later. He seems like a good person, but it's heartbreaking that he has lost so much weight. Life has good times and bad times, so keep fighting."

Meanwhile, Go Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Seungjae, the following year. The couple and Seungjae appeared together on KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman in 2017, winning widespread affection. Last July, the pair belatedly revealed that they had divorced about two years earlier. They have since reportedly become embroiled in a legal dispute over child support and visitation with their son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.