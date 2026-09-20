Sung Yu Ri skips the golf and poses for a pictorial instead... “The original fairy” in every photo

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Sung Yu Ri, a former member of Fin.K.L, showed off an editorial-worthy look at a golf course.

Sung Yu Ri shared an update on the 20th by posting several photos taken at a golf course on her social media.

In the photos, Sung Yu Ri is standing on the course in a white short-sleeved top and a black pleated miniskirt. She completed a lively yet sophisticated golfwear look by pairing the outfit with black knee-high socks and a hat.

Although Sung Yu Ri was holding a golf club in one hand, she appeared more focused on posing naturally than on swinging. Standing against a backdrop of green grass and blooming flowers, she looked as though she had stepped out of a golfwear pictorial.

Her slender legs revealed beneath the short skirt and her toned figure particularly caught the eye. Born in 1981 and turning 45 this year, she looked remarkably unchanged from her days with Fin.K.L, making it hard to believe that she is also raising twin daughters.

Even in candid moments, such as when she wore her hat low and tucked her hair behind her ear or gazed into the distance, her signature pure and graceful aura stood out. In this latest update, her beauty drew attention before her golf skills.

Sung Yu Ri debuted in 1998 as a member of Fin.K.L and won fans over with hit songs including “Forever Love,” “To My Boyfriend,” and “Ruby.” She later turned to acting and appeared in dramas such as “Thousand Years of Love,” “Hong Gil-dong,” “Feast of the Gods,” and “Monster.”

Sung Yu Ri married Ahn Sung-hyun, a former professional golfer, in 2017 and welcomed twin daughters in 2022. More recently, she has continued her activities through social media and home-shopping broadcasts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.