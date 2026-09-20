"Lee Young-ja? She Makes Me Lose My Appetite"... 84-Year-Old Woman Who Failed to Recognize Her Delivers Blunt Remarks to Her Face

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Lee Young-ja responded cheerfully after an elderly woman who failed to recognize her delivered a blunt assessment right to her face.

On the 20th, a video titled "How Lee Young-ja Gets Her First Taste of Fall: An Outing to the Warmhearted Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market" was posted on the YouTube channel Lee Young-ja TV.

Lee Young-ja visited Seoul's Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market with acquaintances that day. As she explored the market to sample seasonal seafood and learn how to slice raw fish for sashimi, she encountered an 84-year-old woman.

The woman appeared not to recognize Lee Young-ja as she looked at her and said, "You really look like Lee Young-ja. But you're prettier than Lee Young-ja."

When someone in Lee Young-ja's group asked, "Ma'am, do you like Lee Young-ja?" an unexpected answer followed.

The woman replied bluntly, "No, I don't like Lee Young-ja. She's so off-putting. It's because she acts too conceited."

Unaware that Lee Young-ja was standing right in front of her, the woman continued delivering her candid assessment.

Lee Young-ja burst out laughing instead of becoming flustered or offended. When people around them repeated, "She says Lee Young-ja is off-putting," Lee Young-ja humorously defended herself, saying, "No, I'm actually quite appealing," turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

The woman's bombshell remarks did not end there.

She told Lee Young-ja, "She's the best when it comes to food and makes good money," but added, "She never got married."

She then asked, "If you meet Ms. Lee Young-ja, please tell her that being humble is all it takes to avoid being off-putting."

Despite the woman's unfiltered assessment being delivered with the subject herself right in front of her, Lee Young-ja never actively revealed her identity and simply laughed off the situation.

When the woman called her "arrogant" once again, the people around them could not contain their laughter.

Lee Young-ja later offered the woman a cup of coffee and warmly said, "When else would I get the chance to buy you one? Please let me treat you today." When asked about her age, she joked, "Don't ask my age. I feel like I even lived through the Korean War," prompting more laughter.

During her visit to the Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, Lee Young-ja also recalled her past.

She opened up, saying, "When university tuition was 500,000 won, I paid for it by selling salted mackerel," and added, "By traveling around periodic five-day markets, I learned a lot about how to become close with people."

As she toured the market and sampled various foods, including sea urchin, oysters, and sushi, Lee Young-ja also took part in a class on preparing fish and slicing sashimi. Although it was her first time handling such a large fish, she skillfully wielded the knife and earned praise from the instructor.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.