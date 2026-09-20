SF9's Jae-yoon picked Lotto 6/45 numbers for a fan—'Chills' as four of seven hit

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Four of the Lotto 6/45 numbers that SF9's Jae-yoon picked for a fan matched the actual winning numbers.

The fan, who bought a Lotto 6/45 ticket using Jae-yoon's numbers, won a total of 110,000 won in unexpected "pocket money."

On the 20th, a fan shared photos and videos proving their win in the 1,242nd Lotto 6/45 draw on social media and online communities, along with a post that read, "Thank you for the pocket money, Jae-yoon oppa."

The video showed Jae-yoon choosing Lotto 6/45 numbers on the spot after a fan asked him to do so at an event. The numbers he called out were 2, 4, 10, 21, 31, 36 and 42.

The winning numbers drawn in the 1,242nd Lotto 6/45 draw on the 19th were 2, 4, 10, 16, 31 and 41, with 9 as the bonus number. Four of the seven numbers Jae-yoon picked—including 2, 4, 10 and 31—matched the winning numbers exactly.

The fan who bought a Lotto 6/45 ticket by combining the numbers Jae-yoon provided reportedly won a total of 110,000 won. With his spontaneous number recommendation for a fan leading to an actual win, Jae-yoon unexpectedly earned a reputation as a "lucky hand at Lotto 6/45."

People online who heard the news reacted by saying, "There could have been 3,000 first-prize Lotto winners," "Matching four out of seven is really incredible," "He must be surprised when he sees the results himself," and "I should get my numbers from Jae-yoon."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.