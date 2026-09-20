BTS V Shows Off His Pajama Collection, Leaving Fans Thinking They Were Boxer Shorts: "Easily Enough for Two Weeks"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] BTS member V captivated fans by revealing his natural, unfiltered everyday life.

On the 19th, V posted several photos on his account along with the short caption, "Curious." With no further explanation, the photos captured his comfortable and down-to-earth daily life, which was markedly different from his glamorous appearance on stage.

In the photos, V takes a mirror selfie wearing a black hoodie, a hat and headphones. Although he is dressed casually with his hat pulled low over his face, his striking features and signature aura remain impossible to miss. Even in his relaxed, effortless look, he showed off his exceptional visual appeal and captured fans' attention.

Another photo showed him lying on the floor while looking at his phone. Rather than lounging on a sofa or bed, he appeared relaxed on the floor and fully focused on his phone, conveying his unfiltered daily life. His approachable charm stood out as a contrast to the star who receives cheers from fans on stage.

V also drew attention by revealing several pairs of pajamas that looked like underwear. He added the comment, "Easily enough for two weeks," to the photo, showing off his signature playful charm. By sharing even seemingly ordinary moments with fans, he revealed his down-to-earth side.

While V radiates intense charisma on stage, his contrasting charm stands out in the more relaxed and playful atmosphere he displays in everyday life. Fans are responding enthusiastically to the natural update he shared.

Meanwhile, BTS, the group V belongs to, is currently on its 2026–2027 world tour. The large-scale tour is set to span Asia, North America, South America, Europe and Oceania.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.