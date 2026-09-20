Mijoo Lights Up Over Her Dermatologist Blind-Date Match... "We Hit It Off," and They Even Exchanged Numbers

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Mijoo went on blind dates with a dermatologist and a model. After flirting boldly from the very beginning, Mijoo chose the dermatologist in the final selection, and he also left his number for her, creating a romantic atmosphere between them.

Recently, a video titled "Doctor VS Model [EN]" was released on the YouTube channel JUST LEEMIJOO. Mijoo appeared looking more dressed up than usual, showing her anticipation for the blind dates.

Ahead of the blind dates, Mijoo said, "I spent quite a bit of money—from head to toe," revealing her fully styled look, complete with a gray dress, hair, and makeup. She had carefully prepared everything from her appearance to her styling for the important meeting.

Instead of arranging a typical blind date with just one person, the production team suggested that Mijoo take part in rotational blind dates. Her matches were a dermatologist and a model. The date also took an unusual turn with an "avatar blind date," in which AB6IX's Jeon Woong and Golden Child's Jang Jun made choices on Mijoo's behalf.

Mijoo began the blind dates by meeting her first match, the dermatologist. After hearing about his profession, she immediately began asking him enthusiastic questions.

Mijoo boldly flirted from the start, asking, "Are you a dermatologist? Can I come see you?" After learning that he had an ESFJ personality type, she expressed her interest once again, saying, "I really like ESFJs. We get along well."

After the date, Mijoo immediately went to find Jeon Woong and Jang Jun. Apparently feeling that the date had gone well, she expressed her satisfaction by saying, "I'm going for a second round today. Should we exchange numbers? The atmosphere was pretty good, wasn't it?"

However, the production team advised Mijoo to "be a little more proactive," so she set out to meet her second blind-date match.

Her second match was a man who works as both a trainer and a model. Mijoo asked him questions about exercise, in keeping with his profession, and kept the conversation going with an assertive attitude from the outset.

In particular, Mijoo showed unusual interest by asking him, "Could you show me your biceps?" She then naturally moved on to questions about marriage. When Mijoo asked, "At what age would you like to get married?" and he replied, "I want to get married at 33," she flirted boldly once again, saying, "That's not far away. I guess we have to start dating now."

And she did not stop there. Mijoo asked about everything from wedding venues to honeymoon plans, carefully exploring his views on marriage. Although the blind dates were brief, she drew attention by actively asking questions and trying to get to know her matches.

After both blind dates, it was finally time for the final selection. After much deliberation, Mijoo chose her first match, the dermatologist. She explained her decision by saying, "I felt that we communicated well. I was sincere."

The man Mijoo chose also left his number for her, bringing the segment to a close with both of them showing mutual interest. The dermatologist promised to meet again, saying, "You were prettier than I expected. You fit my ideal type," and, "I'd like to have a meal with you."

Attention is now focused on whether their connection will lead to an actual meeting beyond the blind date.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.