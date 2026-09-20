Shim Jin-hwa narrowly avoided German shooting spree that killed nine people... "Jung Hyung-don’s insistence on using the bathroom saved us"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa shared a harrowing story about how Jung Hyung-don’s unusual bathroom habit helped her avoid the shooting in Munich, Germany.

On the 19th, Shim Jin-hwa recalled a trip to Germany that she took with her husband, Kim Won-hyo, and Jung Hyung-don and his wife on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Dongchimi.

Shim Jin-hwa began by saying, "My husband and I are very close to Jung Hyung-don and his wife, so we once traveled together to Munich, Germany."

The group had to leave immediately after arriving in Munich, but Jung Hyung-don reportedly insisted that he first needed to use the bathroom at their accommodation.

Shim Jin-hwa explained, "Jung Hyung-don has a habit of always using the bathroom whenever he goes somewhere new. We could have used the bathroom at the shopping mall, but he insisted on going back to the accommodation first."

The unexpected stop at the accommodation delayed their plans, and Shim Jin-hwa was privately upset with Jung Hyung-don. She candidly admitted, "At the time, I thought, ‘Why is he acting like that when we came all the way here together?’"

However, Jung Hyung-don’s insistence turned out to have saved the group. Just after they arrived at the accommodation, they heard a gunshot outside, followed by the sounds of people screaming and fleeing.

Shim Jin-hwa described the urgency of the situation, saying, "When I looked out the window, people were running, and the police had even been dispatched."

The group had been planning to visit Munich’s Olympia Shopping Mall, where a shooting took place in 2016. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire near the mall, killing nine civilians and injuring dozens in a major tragedy.

Had Jung Hyung-don not insisted on using the bathroom at the accommodation, Shim Jin-hwa and the others could well have been inside or near the shopping mall when the shooting occurred.

Shim Jin-hwa said, "We survived because Jung Hyung-don said he needed to use the bathroom. After that, I told him, ‘Feel free to use the bathroom whenever you want now.’"

She went on to call Jung Hyung-don "the one who saved our lives" and belatedly expressed her gratitude for an action she had not understood at the time.

Shim Jin-hwa debuted as a comedian through Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s seventh open recruitment in 2003 and married fellow comedian Kim Won-hyo in 2011. She remains active across a range of variety shows and commerce broadcasts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.