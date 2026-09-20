Yoo Jae-suk: "I get scolded by Na Kyung-eun every day—I don't lift a finger and just run my mouth" (Sixth Sense)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yoo Jae-suk of 'Sixth Sense' confessed that he gets scolded by his wife, Na Kyung-eun, every day, drawing laughter.

The September 20 episode of the tvN variety show 'Sixth Sense: B-side' featured Yoo Jae-suk discussing his wife, Na Kyung-eun.

That day, the cast visited a rice specialty restaurant run by a rice sommelier. During the meal, Yoo Jae-suk looked at Song Eun-i and said, "You're really good at deboning mackerel. This restaurant is exactly my style. I really love not having to lift a finger."

Song Eun-i, Yoo Jae-suk's close friend, shot back, "Of course I know. How could I not?" Yoo Jae-suk then confessed, "I like doing nothing but running my mouth. Na Kyung-eun gives me an earful every day," prompting laughter.

In response, Song Eun-i said, "Na Kyung-eun must have a lot on her plate." Lee Ji-hye also expressed agreement, revealing her close relationship with Na Kyung-eun by saying, "Na Kyung-eun's mother and I are best friends."

Song Eun-i then asked Lee Ji-hye, "What complaints do you have about your husband?" Lee Ji-hye replied, "Rather than complaints, I have a lot of respect for my husband," adding, "He's so good at raising the children."

When Song Eun-i asked, "Yoo Jae-suk?" Lee Ji-hye clarified, "No, Na Kyung-eun. She raised them so well that I also received a lot of help," lavishing praise on Na Kyung-eun's parenting.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk married former announcer Na Kyung-eun in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.