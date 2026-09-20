Jessica, Who Left Girls’ Generation, Makes Surprise Return to South Korean Stage... Performs “Naengmyeon” With Park Myung-soo After 17 Years

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Jessica, who left Girls’ Generation in 2014, has returned to a South Korean stage for the first time in years.

Jessica chose to perform “Naengmyeon,” a hit song by Myeongka Drive, the duo she formed with Park Myung-soo 17 years ago.

A special concert was held on the 19th at Gyeongju Civic Stadium for participants who had completed the race at the “2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju.”

The lineup featured Park Myung-soo, Jessica, Skull & Haha, Zion.T, Yoon Mirae & Tiger JK, and Lee Juck, among other singers who had been associated with the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) program “Infinite Challenge” and its music festivals.

The most highly anticipated performance was “Naengmyeon” by Park Myung-soo and Jessica. Reuniting as Myeongka Drive, the two passionately performed the hit song released in 2009.

When the two appeared to the familiar opening melody, cheers erupted from the crowd. Park Myung-soo and Jessica showed such natural chemistry that it was hard to believe 17 years had passed, recreating a scene from an old “Infinite Challenge” music festival.

The performance also drew attention because it marked Jessica’s return to a South Korean stage after a long absence. She debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 but left the group in 2014.

She later expanded her career as a solo singer and fashion entrepreneur. More recently, she has focused on activities in Greater China, making it difficult for domestic fans to see her perform in South Korea.

The moment took on added significance because the song Jessica chose to sing again before South Korean fans was “Naengmyeon,” her collaboration with Park Myung-soo. Videos and photos from the performance quickly spread across social media and online communities, stirring nostalgia among fans who remembered the program.

“Naengmyeon” was created through the “Olympic-daero Duet Song Festival” on MBC’s “Infinite Challenge,” which aired in 2009. At the time, Park Myung-soo and Jessica, then a member of Girls’ Generation, formed Myeongka Drive and presented an unexpected pairing.

With its addictive melody and refreshing mood, “Naengmyeon” became a major hit. Despite being a song from a television project, it established itself as a signature seasonal track that returns every summer.

The two singers, who first performed together in 2009, took the stage again in 2026 under the name Myeongka Drive, creating a special moment.

Jessica also responded to the cheers of the South Korean audience she met again after so long, performing “Naengmyeon” with a bright expression and her unchanged vocal tone.

Meanwhile, the “2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju” is a running event based on the world of “Infinite Challenge.” Park Myung-soo, Jeong Jun-ha, Haha, and Hwang Kwang-hee took part, while participants were divided into the “Constable” and “Bandit” teams and ran through Gyeongju. After the race, a special concert featuring artists associated with the “Infinite Challenge” music festivals followed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.