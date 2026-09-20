Lee Ji-hye's Thread Lift and Philtrum Reduction Surgery a Huge Success... BIBI: "I Couldn't Recognize You. You Look So Young" (Sixth Sense)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye, a former member of S#arp, expressed her satisfaction after receiving praise for her youthful appearance.

The second episode of tvN's variety show "Sixth Sense: B-Side," which aired on the 20th, featured guests Chae Jung-an and Lee Ji-hye. Yoo Jae-suk, Song Eun-i, and BIBI joined them in searching for fakes that looked more real than the real thing.

When Chae Jung-an complimented Lee Ji-hye on her variety-show skills, Lee Ji-hye replied, "Your face is so much prettier, though." Chae Jung-an then praised Lee Ji-hye's looks, saying, "Your face has caught up a lot too. We're neck and neck."

Song Eun-i next mentioned Lee Ji-hye's signature "meme"—her performance of crying while laughing—as an example of her variety-show talent. BIBI was shocked after watching a video of Lee Ji-hye from the past.

BIBI expressed her surprise, saying, "Is this you? I knew this video, but I didn't realize it was you. You look so much younger. You look like this person's daughter." Delighted by the unexpected compliment about her youthful appearance, Lee Ji-hye asked, "Then am I Taeri?"

In high spirits, Lee Ji-hye complimented BIBI, saying, "BIBI, you're so cute too." BIBI responded, "You look so young too."

BIBI then jokingly asked, "You're younger than me, right?" Lee Ji-hye replied, "I like BIBI. I like her. I should get in touch with her," prompting laughter with her satisfied reaction.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye revealed last year that she had undergone a thread lift, philtrum reduction surgery, and other procedures. At the time, she explained why she decided to have the procedures, saying, "My philtrum was 4 cm long, and it got longer as I aged. I was self-conscious about my philtrum, but everyone recommended that I have surgery because they thought it would make me look prettier, so I was swayed." Her confession drew considerable attention.

Kim So-hee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.