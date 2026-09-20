Yoon Nam-no Took Even Mounjaro but Lost Only 1 kg... "I Took Digestive Medicine and Kept Eating"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Mounjaro, an obesity treatment drug, along with several types of digestive medicine was found in chef Yoon Nam-no's refrigerator.

The 89th episode of JTBC's variety show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,' which aired on the 20th, was presented as a Chuseok special, with Kwon Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no, both of Culinary Class Wars fame, appearing as guests.

A large amount of digestive medicine found in Yoon Nam-no's refrigerator, which was shown on the program, caught the cast's attention.

Yoon Nam-no explained, "I took it because I couldn't digest food when I was taking Mounjaro." When a Mounjaro injection was also found in the refrigerator, the chefs could not hide their surprise, asking, "You took Mounjaro?"

Speaking frankly about the drug's actual weight-loss effect, Yoon Nam-no said, "I did see some results. I lost 1 kg." Although he had made a big decision to get a prescription for a weight-loss injection, he lost only 1 kg.

Kim Poong reacted incredulously, saying, "At that rate, couldn't you just skip one meal?" Ahn Jung-hwan also drew laughs by teasing Yoon Nam-no, who had overcome even Mounjaro's effects with his appetite, saying, "You really beat Mounjaro."

Yoon Nam-no's experience with Mounjaro was also revealed on the YouTube channel 'Bab-eun-young' last June. At the time, he said he had received a Mounjaro prescription from a hospital run by chef Park Eun-young's husband.

However, instead of suppressing his appetite and eating less, he confessed that he took digestive medicine and then ate more food. Yoon Nam-no said, "I even ran out during the filming of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' once. I couldn't digest the food, so I took digestive medicine and kept eating."

He continued, "I didn't realize that was indigestion. I thought getting the injection would simply make me lose weight," adding with a laugh, "I did see some results, though. I lost 1 kg." He also candidly admitted that he cannot resist food when it is right in front of him.

In the end, despite taking Mounjaro, Yoon Nam-no continued eating with the help of digestive medicine and ended up losing just 1 kg—an unexpected result. The cast of 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' was left amazed by his extraordinary appetite.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.