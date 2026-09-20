Yoon Nam-no Is Son Ye-jin's Next Guest... Sam Kim Says, "The Caliber Has Dropped" (Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Chef Sam Kim drew laughs by bluntly telling Kwon Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no, who appeared as guests for the Chuseok special, "The caliber has dropped."

The September 20 episode of JTBC's entertainment program "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator" featured chefs Kwon Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no as guests in a Chuseok special.

However, when the two appeared, the panel chefs responded somewhat unenthusiastically instead of cheering. Amid the unexpected atmosphere, Ahn Jung-hwan explained, "It's not that the guest canceled," prompting laughter.

Sam Kim did not hide his disappointment as he mentioned Son Ye-jin, the guest on the previous episode. He said, "A major star appeared last week. Since this was supposed to be a Chuseok special, I thought someone even more impressive would come on."

He then looked at Kwon Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no and said, "So I thought the casting had fallen through."

When Ahn Jung-hwan urged him, "Don't beat around the bush—just say it frankly," Sam Kim delivered the blunt remark he seemed to have been waiting for: "The caliber has dropped a bit."

The studio erupted in laughter at Sam Kim's joke, in which he publicly compared and disparaged the two star chefs, who had risen to fame through "Culinary Class Wars," against Son Ye-jin.

Yoon Nam-no, the target of the remark, did not take offense either.

He quickly admitted, "That's true," adding to the self-deprecating humor and prompting laughter once again.

Sam Kim's remark was playful teasing rooted in the cast members' familiarity with one another. Kwon Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no played along with their trademark wit, showing off their comedic instincts from the very start of the Chuseok special.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.