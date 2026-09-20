'MY Q ♥' Kim Na-young Rejected by Father-in-Law After Suggesting They Live Together: "I Don't Like It—It Would Be Uncomfortable" (No Filter TV)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Kim Na-young enjoyed a date with her husband MY Q's father, who drew laughs by turning down his daughter-in-law's suggestion that they live together.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel Kim Na-young's No Filter TV uploaded a video titled "A Date Between Daughter-in-Law Kim Na-young and Her Father-in-Law: We Just Walked Around Bangi-dong."

As soon as Kim Na-young's father-in-law appeared in the video, he warmly embraced her, saying, "I should give you a hug." Kim Na-young responded with an affectionate boast, saying, "I came to your neighborhood to go on a date with you. Isn't my father-in-law so cool?" Her father-in-law also expressed his special affection for her, saying, "It feels so good to go on a date. Isn't it wonderful that my daughter-in-law is doing this out of love for her father-in-law?"

The two then headed to a nearby café with the production staff and continued their date in earnest. Her father-in-law added to the warm atmosphere by personally paying for the staff members' coffee and showing his thoughtful, caring side.

In the cheerful atmosphere, her father-in-law expressed his deep affection for his daughter-in-law, saying, "My life has become boring as I've grown older, but thanks to Na-young, I enjoy this unpredictable life." He also offered warm advice as someone with more life experience. He said, "Na-young seems like spring," and advised, "Live with a grateful heart. A married couple should love each other deeply. When people live together, they often fail to appreciate each other because they are always close."

Her father-in-law particularly drew attention by revealing how devoted he was to his wife. He said, "There is one thing I'm confident about. I have never once forgotten to love my wife throughout my life. We never even went through a period of boredom," adding, "She's a grandmother now, isn't she? Her body isn't what it used to be, and she has sagging skin and many wrinkles. But I still find her cute." Kim Na-young responded, "The two of you still walk around holding hands," highlighting the couple's unchanged affection for each other.

The two also revealed that they had reunited recently after a month apart. When her father-in-law said, "When I tell people around me about it, they say we see each other often," Kim Na-young asked, "Do you want to see me more often?" He replied, "I do want to see you often," prompting Kim Na-young to immediately suggest, "Shall we live together?" However, her father-in-law quickly drew a line, saying, "I don't like that. It would be uncomfortable," sending everyone into laughter.

They also talked about the couple's upcoming first wedding anniversary. When a production staff member remarked, "In a month, it will already be the first anniversary of Kim Na-young and MY Q's marriage," her father-in-law replied, "It feels like it's been 10 years. It doesn't feel new. It feels as though you have been family for a long time." He added, "We blended in so well. There wasn't much awkwardness. I think that's also because Na-young made an effort," expressing his gratitude toward his daughter-in-law.

Kim Na-young also revealed the deepening family bond, saying, "I felt more at ease after returning from our trip to Hong Kong. Your mother and father became more familiar to me." Even amid the warm atmosphere, however, her father-in-law firmly drew the line once again by saying, "There still won't be a big family trip," prompting more laughter. He added with a hearty laugh, "I guess it was hard because of my age. I didn't show it then, but looking back now..."

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married businessman A in April 2015 and had two sons, but the couple divorced in 2019. She subsequently raised the two children on her own after gaining custody. In 2021, she began a public relationship with singer and painter MY Q, and after four years of serious dating, they got married last October.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.