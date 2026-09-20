"900 km Behind the Wheel": Jun Hyun-moo's Extreme-P Travel Philosophy... "I Don't Have a Plan, but I Do Have Criteria"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo has revealed his own travel philosophy: setting only a destination and leaving without an itinerary.

The Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) variety show "This Is Hyunmoo Road," which premiered on the 20th, featured Jun Hyun-moo taking a free-form trip to Da Nang, Vietnam.

Before embarking on the trip in earnest, Jun Hyun-moo revealed the side of himself as a "travel enthusiast" that he had not previously shown on television, saying, "I actually love traveling very much."

He explained why he started the program: "Friends who saw me traveling said, 'Why don't you capture it on YouTube?' They also said, 'It would be nice to share trips that you can take without stress.'"

The starting point for Jun Hyun-moo's style of travel was Barcelona. He surprised viewers by revealing, "Starting in Barcelona, I drove 900 km behind the wheel alone."

At the time, Jun Hyun-moo was staying in Europe a week before the Cannes Film Festival. He undertook the long drive simply because he wanted to experience the festival atmosphere firsthand.

He said he traveled from Barcelona to Cannes via Carcassonne, Marseille, and Saint-Tropez. Rather than planning a tightly packed itinerary in advance, he connected destinations spontaneously and drove no less than 900 km.

Jun Hyun-moo explained his travel style by saying, "I don't have a plan, but I do have criteria." Rather than setting out an itinerary for each time slot, he said he chooses destinations based on what he wants to do on a trip.

He then revealed his own clear travel formula: "If I want to shop, I go to Tokyo; if I'm going to eat, I go to Fukuoka; and if I want to go for a drive, I go to Sapporo."

Although he has no itinerary, Jun Hyun-moo's approach—being clear about the purpose of a trip—called to mind the travel style of an "extreme P." The anecdote about suddenly driving 900 km because he wanted to see Cannes' atmosphere also reflected his spontaneous nature.

Jun Hyun-moo also came up with a nickname for viewers on the spot. He said, "Don't I tend to take things too far? I think the people who like me probably do too. I'd like to call my subscribers 'Murisu.'" This prompted laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.