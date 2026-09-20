Lee Joon Brings No Spare Pants for a Three-Night, Four-Day Trip; Jun Hyun-moo Says, "You Look Like Kian84"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] The premiere of the Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) entertainment program "This Is Hyunmoo Road" on the 20th featured Jun Hyun-moo traveling to Da Nang, Vietnam, for a three-night, four-day trip, with Lee Joon joining him later.

Lee Joon appeared that day dressed so simply that it was hard to believe he was going on an overseas trip. Instead of a large suitcase, all he had was a small backpack on his back.

Unable to contain his curiosity after seeing Lee Joon's bag, Jun Hyun-moo immediately began inspecting it, saying, "Let's do 'What's in My Bag.'"

But the contents of the backpack exceeded Jun Hyun-moo's expectations. The only clothes Lee Joon had packed were three identical white cotton T-shirts.

Even more surprising was the fact that he had not packed a single pair of spare pants for the three-night, four-day trip. Lee Joon planned to wear the one pair of pants he had on when he left for the entire itinerary.

Jun Hyun-moo could not hide his bewilderment at Lee Joon's ultra-minimalist packing: three white T-shirts and one pair of underwear for a three-night, four-day trip.

Eventually, Jun Hyun-moo looked at Lee Joon and said, "You look like Kian84." He was reminded of Kian84, who usually travels with only the bare essentials.

Lee Joon also seriously explained why he did not need a spare pair of pants.

He claimed, "I don't sweat on my lower body," leaving Jun Hyun-moo unable to hide his surprise once again.

Lee Joon's distinctive travel philosophy—packing three identical shirts while bringing only the one pair of pants he was wearing—provided laughs from the very first day.

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo described himself as "an extreme P" and revealed his spontaneous travel philosophy, saying he travels without an itinerary.

However, after Lee Joon appeared determined to get through three nights and four days with just one backpack and not even a suitcase, Jun Hyun-moo's travel preparations suddenly looked remarkably thorough.

"This Is Hyunmoo Road" follows Jun Hyun-moo as he travels according to his own tastes and standards without being tied to a fixed itinerary. Attention is focused on what Lee Joon, who revealed himself to be an "unplanned traveler" no less than Jun Hyun-moo from the very first trip, will bring to the program.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.