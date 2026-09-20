Aori flaunts birthday gifts from her Korean medicine doctor boyfriend—a hotel staycation in the two-million-won range and even a computer, “ultra-luxurious”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] YouTuber and businesswoman Aori, whose real name is Kim Min-young, has drawn attention by releasing a glamorous yet sweet birthday vlog filmed with her boyfriend, a Korean medicine doctor.

On the 20th, a video titled “Happy Aori Day. Birthday Vlog” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Aori.”

In the video, Aori enjoyed a romantic date with her boyfriend, Kim Hyung-bae, to celebrate her birthday. After proudly revealing the extraordinary scale of her celebration, Aori said, “There are Birthday Part 0, Part 1 and Part 2,” before adding excitedly, “Today is Part 1.” In the following scenes, she unboxed a one-of-a-kind cake custom-ordered by her boyfriend and a surprise birthday gift—a computer monitor—while enjoying the happy occasion.

Explaining why he chose a computer as her birthday gift, Kim Hyung-bae said affectionately, “You said your neck hurt because you only use a laptop. Use it well and don’t let your neck hurt.” Aori could not hide her smile as she responded, “It’s so pretty. I love it so much. I like practical gifts that I can use every day.” She continued, “Thanks to my healthy Korean medicine doctor friend, I think my text neck will get better,” expressing her affectionate gratitude toward her boyfriend and adding to the warm atmosphere.

The surprises did not end there. Kim Hyung-bae raised expectations by announcing a hotel staycation at a hotel known as a prime spot for watching fireworks: “We’re having Birthday Part 2 in Yeouido. I worked hard clicking away to make the reservation.”

On the day of the fireworks, the couple enjoyed a delicious meal at a restaurant with a romantic atmosphere before heading to a luxury hotel in Yeouido. The hotel, located near Hangang Park, is considered one of the city’s premier fireworks-viewing spots because its upper floors offer an unobstructed view of the spectacular display. This year, room booking rates reached around 90 percent on both the day before and the day of the festival, once again demonstrating its immense popularity.

At the time, online travel platforms listed one-night rates for some rooms at more than 2 million won on the day of the festival.

As the night grew late and the spectacular fireworks began, Aori blew out the candles on her cake against the backdrop of the display and made an earnest wish. Kim Hyung-bae then delivered a somewhat unconventional yet playful romantic line: “I wish I could die right now.” He followed it with a reassuring promise: “Happy birthday. Look forward to next year. And the year after that, too.” Aori sincerely exclaimed, “It was the best birthday present,” bringing their movie-like birthday date to a successful conclusion.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.