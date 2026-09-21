Jun Hyun-moo Shares His Verdict After Eating Frog for the First Time: "The Shape Is Really Hard to Get Past"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo tried frog cuisine for the first time in his life during a trip to Da Nang, Vietnam.

The premiere episode of the MBN variety show "This Is Hyunmoo Road," which aired on the 20th, followed Jun Hyun-moo as he traveled to Da Nang, Vietnam, without a plan.

Upon arriving in Da Nang, Jun Hyun-moo spotted countless Korean tourists at the airport and jokingly referred to the city as "Gyeonggi-do Da Nang," prompting laughter.

Instead of relying on famous tourist attractions or online searches, Jun Hyun-moo revealed his own travel style: asking local taxi drivers to recommend good restaurants.

He said, "Whenever I take a taxi, I ask the driver about good restaurants. The drivers know the truly local places to eat."

He continued, "There were once two ramen restaurants with similar names, but everyone went to only one of them. The taxi driver, however, went to the other one. When I visited it myself, there was no one there, and the food was delicious," sharing his experience.

Jun Hyun-moo expressed confidence in traveling spontaneously, saying, "Planning everything in advance makes it less fun. The most exciting thing is dealing with whatever happens on the spot."

However, the restaurant recommended by the taxi driver served a menu he had not expected. After opening the menu, Jun Hyun-moo looked flustered and said, "It's all frogs? What is this? It's all frog."

The place Jun Hyun-moo had arrived at was a local restaurant specializing in a variety of frog dishes. A restaurant employee also said, "This is the first time we've had Korean customers," which left Jun Hyun-moo even more surprised.

After studying the menu for a while, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I should give it a try. They only serve frogs here," and ordered spicy braised frog.

When the dish arrived, Jun Hyun-moo hesitated to pick up his chopsticks because the frog's shape was clearly visible. He cautiously put a piece of the frog dish in his mouth, then showed an unexpected reaction.

Jun Hyun-moo exclaimed, "It's delicious. It really tastes like chicken." He then evaluated the flavor of different parts, adding, "The thigh meat is delicious."

Regardless of the taste, however, he never quite got used to the frog's distinctive shape. He gave an honest assessment, saying, "The shape is really hard to get past. But the taste is perfectly fine."

He then declared, "Frog—okay. My first frog ever," successfully completing his first-ever attempt at eating frog cuisine.

By trusting only a taxi driver's recommendation and visiting a restaurant without an online search or advance planning, Jun Hyun-moo ended up trying an unexpected nourishing local dish. From his very first meal, he fully demonstrated his signature spontaneous approach to travel.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.