Joo Sang-wook Looked Like a Real Chaebol Chairman... "I'll Give Away Refrigerators at a 5% Rating and Overseas Trips at 7%"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Joo Sang-wook showed his chairman-like side with generous viewership pledges, promising refrigerators and even overseas reward vacations.

Joo Sang-wook and Chae Jung-an appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show "Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014," which aired on the 20th, where they met the chefs.

From the moment he appeared, Joo Sang-wook seemed immersed in the chairman character he recently played in a project. He displayed intense charisma as he ordered the chefs, "Take them outside and wait there."

The chefs appeared to snap to attention at Joo Sang-wook's icy tone, drawing laughter. Chae Jung-an, who appeared alongside him, added while looking at Joo Sang-wook, "You have the look of a rich man."

In reality, however, Joo Sang-wook was a down-to-earth fishing enthusiast who enjoyed fishing in his spare time, unlike the ruthless chairman he played on screen. His unexpected hobby and witty remarks helped ease the atmosphere on set.

As the mood grew more relaxed, Joo Sang-wook made an audacious viewership pledge worthy of his chairman character.

Joo Sang-wook declared, "If the ratings exceed 5%, I'll give each person a refrigerator." The chefs expressed surprise and excitement at the unexpectedly generous promise.

That was not the end of his pledge. Joo Sang-wook went a step further, saying, "If the ratings exceed 7%, I'll send you on an overseas reward vacation."

With both refrigerators and overseas travel on the line, the chefs began calling Joo Sang-wook "our chairman" and suddenly changed their attitudes, bringing more laughter. An ordinary cooking competition had effectively turned into a contest for refrigerators and an overseas reward vacation.

Once the competition officially began, the chefs moved aggressively to win over Chairman Joo Sang-wook's palate.

After tasting the food, Joo Sang-wook candidly revealed his preferences, saying, "I want something with a sharper, spicier flavor. It also makes me crave soju." The chefs urged one another on, saying, "Adjust it to our chairman's taste," as they fiercely competed for the promised rewards.

Joo Sang-wook, who made his mark as a ruthless villainous chairman in the SBS drama "Manager Kim," transformed in real life into a generous chairman who put refrigerators and overseas travel on the line. Attention is now focused on whether his audacious viewership pledges will actually be fulfilled.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.