"Remarried" Kim Na-young's father-in-law: "I hate living together because it's uncomfortable. I'll never go on an extended-family trip again"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Kim Na-young's father-in-law entertained viewers with his candid remarks.

On the 20th, Kim Na-young's YouTube channel, 'Kim Nayoung's nofilterTV,' released a video titled 'A date with my daughter-in-law Kim Na-young and my father-in-law ♥ We just walked around Bangi-dong.'

That day, Kim Na-young went on a date with her father-in-law in Bangi-dong, Seoul. He said, "Life is boring as I get older, but I'm glad I have Na-young. People around me say I must see my daughter-in-law often. I want to see my daughter-in-law often," expressing his deep affection for her.

Kim Na-young then surprised him by suggesting, "Shall we live together, Dad?" But her father-in-law flatly replied, "No, I don't like that. It's uncomfortable."

He also drew attention by recalling a previous extended-family trip with Kim Na-young's family, saying, "There won't be another extended-family trip." The reason was the physical toll. He said, "It was pretty tough for us. I guess we're definitely getting older. We didn't show it at the time, but after the trip, we realized how difficult it was." When the production team asked, "So does that mean a one-night, two-day trip to Jeju Island is out of the question too?" he firmly replied, "We'll just go by ourselves," drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Kim Na-young married in 2015 but divorced in 2019 and raised her two sons alone. She began publicly dating singer and painter MY Q in 2021 and remarried in 2025.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.