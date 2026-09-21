'Actress-Level Beauty': Lee Ji-hyun's Daughter Bears an Uncanny Resemblance to Park Jung-ah... "The Comments Say I'm Her Dad"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Seoyun, the daughter of Jewelry member Lee Ji-hyun, drew attention with her striking looks. Some viewers also commented that she resembled fellow member Park Jung-ah.

On the 19th, a video titled "Between Jewelry and Real Life, a Record of That Wildly Chaotic Day | Immortal Songs Behind the Scenes!!" was uploaded to the HyeonsaengModeQueenJihyun YouTube channel.

Lee Ji-hyun visited the set of KBS2's "Immortal Songs" to take part in Jewelry's full-group reunion performance for the first time in 20 years. As she prepared for the rehearsal, the production staff told her, "The comments are going crazy saying Seoyun is pretty. They say you should have her become an actress." Lee Ji-hyun responded firmly, "She needs to study." The staff laughed and said, "Didn't you secretly audition?" Lee Ji-hyun emphasized again, "She needs to study."

When Jewelry member Park Jung-ah heard about Seoyun, she said, "Why is Seoyun so pretty? And looking at the comments, they say I'm her dad," relaying people's reactions. Lee Ji-hyun burst out laughing and said, "They say she looks like a child made by mixing you and me." Park Jung-ah added, "A handsome kind of pretty."

Lee Ji-hyun also revealed her special friendship with Park Jung-ah, saying, "That's why Jung-ah said she would have drinks with Seoyun once Seoyun becomes an adult."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hyun is raising a son and a daughter on her own after going through two divorces. She obtained a national cosmetology certificate last year and currently works as a marketing director at a beauty salon.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.