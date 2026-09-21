'Koo Jun-yup's sister-in-law' Dee Hsu dated a 'sex offender against minors,' prompting Jacky Wu to cut ties? National MC seeks reconciliation

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Taiwanese national MC Jacky Wu addressed rumors that he had cut ties with Dee Hsu, Koo Jun-yup's sister-in-law and the younger sister of the late Xu Xiyuan.

According to local media, including Sohu News, Jacky Wu said on the 19th regarding the rumors that he had cut ties with Dee Hsu, "That's a big misunderstanding."

Previously, Jacky Wu had commented on Dee Hsu's past relationship with Mickey Huang, saying, "Who told her to date someone with poor conduct like Mickey Huang?" Mickey Huang was a popular Taiwanese MC who publicly dated Dee Hsu from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. They broke up after Huang cheated on Dee Hsu with actress Zhong Baoyi, who had been Dee Hsu's close friend. In 2015, Huang appeared on the popular variety show 'Kangsi Coming,' hosted by Dee Hsu, seemingly making up with her. However, Huang was expelled from the entertainment industry in 2023 over allegations that he had sexually assaulted a minor and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Jacky Wu said, "At the time, Dee Hsu asked my daughter on the show, 'Did your father really tell you not to interact with the children in our family?' My daughter answered, 'I don't know.' So I simply responded through the show to what Dee Hsu had said."

He went on to emphasize, "I worked with Xu Xiyuan and Dee Hsu for more than a decade. How could I not love them? It would be absolutely impossible. Have I ever said anything bad about them? I love Dee Hsu."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.