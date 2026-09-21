Lee Joon Six Years After Breaking Up with Jung So-min: "I Fight When I Travel with a Partner—I Developed Travel Neurosis"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actor Lee Joon candidly opened up about his approach to relationships through his travel experiences. He shared stories of getting into arguments several times while traveling with partners, along with the "secret to taking good photos" that he said he learned through dating.

The first episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s variety show "This is Hyunmoo Road," which aired on the 20th, featured Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon traveling to Da Nang, Vietnam.

In an interview with the production team before departure, Lee Joon introduced himself as someone who enjoys "virtual travel." Although he is usually a planner by nature, he said he does not make plans when he actually goes on a trip.

The conversation about travel naturally led to Lee Joon's past relationship experiences.

Lee Joon candidly said, "I've gotten into a lot of fights when traveling with friends or a partner," adding, "I have travel neurosis—PTSD." He emphasized that the most important thing for him when traveling is his companion's satisfaction.

He explained his travel philosophy, saying, "When I travel, I want the person accompanying me to have a good time. That's number one." In other words, he prioritizes the other person's satisfaction over what he himself sees and enjoys.

The second factor he highlighted was the local culture. Lee Joon stated, "It's good to learn about the culture and acclimate to the local way of life. It stays with you," explaining that he prefers experiencing the local atmosphere firsthand to traveling according to a set itinerary of tourist attractions.

Lee Joon's personality was also evident when he arrived in Da Nang. Having described himself as a "minimalist," he appeared carrying just one backpack and no suitcase.

The bag contained only one pair of socks, one pair of underwear and three T-shirts. Lee Joon explained, "I don't sweat on my lower body, so these pants I'm wearing are all I need." Jun Hyun-moo was astonished and said, "You're totally Kian84."

Lee Joon's relationship experiences came up again while he was taking photos during the trip.

The two walked through local alleyways without any special plans and took photos of each other. Jun Hyun-moo even showed Lee Joon some poses, but after checking the photos Lee Joon had taken, he was impressed by Lee Joon's photography skills.

Lee Joon jokingly replied, "It's because I completed my training," before revealing an unexpected secret to his ability.

He made everyone laugh by saying, "If you date a lot, you have no choice but to get good at it. Get chewed out a few times, and you improve right away." He explained that his photography skills naturally improved as he took photos of his partners and received criticism during relationships.

Jun Hyun-moo also joined in, saying, "So that's why I got scolded so much," which added to the laughter.

Lee Joon previously dated actor Jung So-min publicly. The two first met while appearing in the KBS 2TV drama "My Father Is Strange," began dating in 2017 and confirmed their relationship in 2018. They continued their public relationship before announcing their breakup in 2020.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.