"Owner of a 4 Billion Won Building" Lee Hae-in Ultimately Deletes All "Revealing Content"... "Thank You for Everything"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ga-eun] Actress and YouTuber Lee Hae-in is moving on from her "revealing content" and embarking on a new challenge.

On the 20th, Lee Hae-in uploaded a video titled "Why Did I Abandon a Channel with 1.4 Million Subscribers?" to her YouTube channel, Leezy.

She said, "I'm planning to wind down my piano channel, which had 1.4 million subscribers. That doesn't mean I'm getting rid of the channel entirely. I think those who enjoyed watching me play the piano in sexy outfits may feel disappointed. I want to tell you that I'm grateful for everything." Lee Hae-in rose to become a YouTuber with 1.4 million subscribers by uploading videos of herself playing the piano in revealing outfits. She has now set all of those videos to private.

Lee Hae-in said, "This channel contains all the joys and sorrows of my life, but for the past year or two, I've been wondering how long I could maintain the 'sexy concept.'" She added that she would now fill the channel with paid content featuring the stories of small-business owners.

She said, "I'm grateful that I was able to grow while receiving so much love. I began to feel that I wanted to create a channel focused on helping others. There are people who have products that are so good but can't sell them because they haven't been able to promote them. There are also many hidden gems—people who have yet to see the light of day. If I combine their earnestness with mine and deliver it to my 1.4 million subscribers, I think we can achieve sufficiently good results. I received more love than I deserved, and it was a happy time. Just as I stood on my own at the beginning, I will reach out a hand to you, so I hope we can build something great together."

Meanwhile, Lee Hae-in made her debut as a commercial model in 2005 and appeared in dramas including "Golden Fish" and "Five Fingers." She particularly drew attention through the tvN variety show "Fun TV Rollercoaster." She began working actively as a YouTuber in 2020 and made headlines last year after revealing that she had purchased a building for 4 billion won.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.