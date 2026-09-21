Fin.K.L to Make Full-Group Comeback After 21 Years... Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri Reunite

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Girl group Fin.K.L is set to make a full-group comeback after 21 years, announcing plans to reunite with fans.

GEMSTONE E&M announced on the 21st, "We are preparing Fin.K.L's full-group activities with its four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri."

It has been approximately 21 years since Fin.K.L last promoted as a full group following the 2005 digital single album 'Forever Fin.K.L.' The four members reunited through JTBC's 'Camping Club' in 2019 and released a new song, but that project was closer to a special television project created around the show. This time, the reunion carries special significance as a new beginning for ongoing activities under the name 'Fin.K.L,' rather than a one-off meeting.

Since their debut in 1998, Fin.K.L has produced numerous hit songs, including 'Blue Rain,' 'To My Boyfriend,' 'Forever Love' and 'Now,' helping establish one of the defining acts in the history of Korean girl groups. The group became one of the leading first-generation girl groups of its era by showcasing a broad spectrum of styles, from a pure image to confident and powerful concepts.

They won over both the general public and their fandom, sweeping first-place awards on various music shows and grand prizes at major award ceremonies. The group also had a profound influence on the many girl groups that followed, cementing its name as a defining part of the K-pop girl-group lineage.

Since then, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri have built independent careers in their respective fields. Lee Hyori has maintained an unrivaled presence as a singer and television personality, while Ock Joo-hyun has established herself as a top-tier musical theater actress. Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri have also continued working steadily in their respective areas across acting and television.

This development carries even greater significance because the four members, who have spent years building their own lives and careers in separate fields, are now moving forward as one team.

With Fin.K.L set to begin full-scale activities once again under its name after more than 21 years, attention is focused not merely on a revival of memories but also on 'Fin.K.L in 2026,' as Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri are today.

Meanwhile, Fin.K.L's full-group activities will be carried out by GEMSTONE E&M, which will oversee the overall planning and operations in collaboration with the four members and their affiliated companies.

Jason Lee, CEO overseeing group management at GEMSTONE E&M, said, "Fin.K.L is an artist with symbolic significance in the history of Korean popular music." He added, "We will unveil a variety of activities in stages so that we can create new moments with the fans who have waited for Fin.K.L for a long time."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.