"I'm Not Stressed"... Gong Hyo-jin, Frustrated by the '44 kg' Label, Reveals Her Weight

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin has directly revealed her actual weight, correcting the misconception that she weighs 44 kg.

On the 20th, Gong Hyo-jin posted a photo taken during a trip on her social media story.

In the photo, Gong Hyo-jin is enjoying some leisure time in a pink sleeveless maxi dress and a hat. Known for her slender figure, she drew attention with her delicate silhouette in the picture as well.

In particular, Gong Hyo-jin personally wrote the words, "I don't weigh 44 kg. I weigh 53 kg," at the top of the photo, drawing attention.

The reason Gong Hyo-jin went out of her way to disclose her current weight appears to be the 44 kg figure that was recently mentioned again. After Gong Hyo-jin recently shared an update from her vacation, some media outlets highlighted her slender figure and also cited her past remark that her weight had dropped to 44 kg.

However, 44 kg is not Gong Hyo-jin's current weight. In May, Gong Hyo-jin revealed on her YouTube channel, "Dangbungan Gong Hyo-jin," that her weight had dropped sharply while filming the 2014 Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama "It's Okay, That's Love."

At the time, Gong Hyo-jin recalled, "I weighed around 53 kg when the drama began." She said that after being involved in a traffic accident during filming, she felt immense pressure and stress because she had to continue working while not fully recovered.

Eventually, the stress became so severe that even eating properly was difficult, and she said her weight continued to fall, reaching 44–46 kg toward the end of filming. Gong Hyo-jin, who is 172 cm tall, also explained that she had become so thin that people around her said she "walked on her arms," and that even sitting was uncomfortable.

By contrast, Gong Hyo-jin previously said that her preferred weight was "around 50–51 kg," adding that she normally weighed about 51 kg in the morning and 52 kg at night.

Then, after about four months, she directly corrected the record through her social media by stating that her current weight is "53 kg." In doing so, she drew a clear line between her current weight and the 44 kg she reached during a period of extreme stress in the past.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin has recently been sharing glimpses of herself enjoying a break in New York, United States, with her husband, Kevin Oh. She previously shared an update from the trip, saying, "The first days off of the year are finally beginning," and also posted moments from her daily life with Kevin Oh. The couple held their wedding ceremony in New York, United States, in 2022.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.