Season 22's Hyeon-suk Exposes Season 16's Gwang-su: "He Has Zero Assets, and I Pay Almost All Our Dating Expenses" ("Love War")

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Jeong Il-dae, Gwang-su from Season 16, and Kim So-yeon, Hyeon-suk from Season 22, a divorced couple from "I'm Solo," are set to clash over money this time.

In Episode 13 of JTBC's "Love War," which airs today (the 21st), a VCR featuring Kim So-yeon's perspective will be shown. Her exposé over dating expenses is set to leave Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul (Heechul), and Kwak Bum stunned.

Kim So-yeon confesses her accumulated frustration, saying, "I pay for almost all of our dating expenses," and, "We only go on dates through sponsorships, and even those have to be approved by him." Jeong Il-dae, who constantly harps on sponsorships, scolds her by saying, "It's not a sponsorship; it's a discount event." Before making vacation plans, he even asks, "Can travel expenses be sponsored too?" His miserly behavior, as he tries not to spend a single penny on dates with his girlfriend, leaves viewers shaking their heads in disbelief.

Jeong Il-dae's unexpected financial situation is also revealed. Kim So-yeon says, "The money he had saved is zero. He's even in the negative." After a business failure, he lost all the money he had saved while working at a major company and was left with only debt. The couple's conflict then expands into arguments over Jeong Il-dae's "2 million won credit-card bill" and their plans for a Jeju Island travel budget, creating a chilly atmosphere of tension.

As Jeong Il-dae and Kim So-yeon continue their endless battle over the truth surrounding their "money problems," Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon are said to unite in anger. Lee Hyori tells Kim So-yeon, "You only go on sponsored dates? Why are you even together?" Seo Jang-hoon unleashes an angry shout at Jeong Il-dae, saying, "Don't date!" He then reportedly shakes his head and says, "These are truly two people who are exactly alike." Kim Hee-chul (Heechul) is also said to have been shocked by Jeong Il-dae's constant complaining, remarking, "He seems like a completely different person from the one I've seen so far."

The highly publicized "Love War" story of I'm Solo's divorced couple Jeong Il-dae and Kim So-yeon, whose conflict has escalated from disputes over dating expenses to differing views on pregnancy, can be seen on the broadcast.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.