Joo Woo-jae Opens Up About Feeling Hurt by Heo Kyung-hwan: "He Doesn't Mingle with Us... His Energy Is Different Without Yoo Jae-suk"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Joo Woo-jae revealed Heo Kyung-hwan's behavior and expressed his disappointment.

On the 19th, MBC's Hangout with Yoo released a video titled "[What Is It? What Is It? What on Earth Is Going On?] The Story After Taking Off the Wig in The War of Money... The Eve of the Chaos."

In the video, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae planned a trip for just the three of them. However, as the conversation went on, Heo kept checking his watch and appeared eager to wrap things up.

Joo Woo-jae expressed his disappointment, asking, "Do you not want to talk to us?" Haha also asked, "Why don't you mingle with us?" When Heo responded only with an awkward laugh, the two piled on, saying, "Are you acting like this because Jae-suk isn't here right now? Do we need to call Jae-suk?"

Heo Kyung-hwan explained, "You know I'm doing this for the show, right? Didn't I say I'd only do this through the end of September?" He added, "Once September is over, we can strengthen our friendship." However, his unusual loyalty to Yoo Jae-suk only stood out even more.

Joo Woo-jae then said, "I wish you'd mingle with us a little more. I feel a sense of distance," adding, "This guy has two modes: 'Yoo Jae-suk' and 'Mu Jae-suk.' His energy is really different when Jae-suk is with him and when he isn't." He made clear that he felt hurt.

Haha teased him, saying, "You're a guy who can't function without Jae-suk, can you?" Heo Kyung-hwan joked, "I have Jae-suk syndrome, so I feel dizzy." Haha continued to tease him, saying, "You laugh by yourself whenever Jae-suk's name comes up."

Heo Kyung-hwan then tried to smooth things over, saying, "I just like the idea of going on this trip together as we are."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.