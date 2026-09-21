Dok2 ♥ Lee Hi, Marriage Rumors Reignite... 'Proposal' Performance as He Kneels During Song

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Dok2 and singer Lee Hi, who are publicly dating, have reignited marriage rumors by openly displaying their affection even on an overseas stage.

Dok2 and Lee Hi took the stage together on the 19th at 'SUPER CONCERT: SPECIAL' in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Korean singers, including Psy and Baek Ji-young, as well as local Mongolian artists, also took part in the concert.

In particular, a video of Dok2 and Lee Hi's joint performance spread across online communities and social media after the concert, drawing attention.

With no reason to hide that they are a couple, the two naturally showed affection onstage as well. Dok2 introduced Lee Hi to the audience as "My Lady." He then placed a hand on her shoulder and held her hand, showing their affection.

The moment that drew the most attention, however, was when Dok2 dropped to one knee in front of Lee Hi. He continued singing while kneeling, and the scene heated up the atmosphere at the venue as it resembled a marriage proposal.

As the couple's relationship, first revealed in March, has recently led to marriage rumors, the performance drew even more attention.

Dok2 and Lee Hi effectively acknowledged their relationship in March by publicly expressing their affection for each other on social media. At the time, Dok2 posted a photo taken with Lee Hi captioned "TO MY LADY," while Lee Hi likewise made her feelings for Dok2 clear with phrases such as "My one and only Dok2" and "TO MY MAN DOK2."

Fellow entertainers also responded enthusiastically. Rapper Sleepy commented "Let's get married!" on the couple's posts, while DinDin cheered them on, writing, "Be happy, bro."

The pair's connection dates back many years. In 2016, Lee Hi featured on the song "Like," performed by Yoo Jae-suk and Dok2 for MBC's historical hip-hop project on 'Infinite Challenge,' marking the beginning of their musical connection. They are said to have stayed in touch for many years and began publicly revealing their romantic relationship this year.

They are working together musically as well as dating. The two co-founded the hip-hop and R&B-based music label 808 HI RECORDINGS and released the duet "You & Me" in March. The song also drew attention upon its release because its lyrics centered on love, amid speculation about the couple's relationship.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.