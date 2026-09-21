'Newlywed' Shim Hyun-sup Forgets Jung Young-rim's Birthday Yet Acts Unapologetic: "No Gift; She Even Bought the Cake Herself"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Shim Hyun-sup was criticized for failing to properly celebrate his wife Jung Young-rim's birthday.

Recently, a video titled "It's Young-rim's birthday today... but look at his expression, lol" was posted on the Jung Young-rim Shim Hyun-sup YouTube channel.

On her birthday, Jung Young-rim made a wish in front of a birthday cake. Shim Hyun-sup, seemingly feeling caught, asked, "Do you have a wish? Is it that you're wondering why I didn't bring a gift?" Jung Young-rim remarked on how simple her birthday celebration was again this year, saying, "Last year, there was only one cake, but this year we got one more juice."

To make matters worse, Shim Hyun-sup joked that Jung Young-rim herself had bought the cake that day. He added, "We've been married for two years, but I might forget her birthday because I'm busy." Jung Young-rim replied, "It's only once a year, so you shouldn't forget it."

Having prepared no gift either, he said, "You can just go out and buy a gift. Her birthday follows the lunar calendar, so I get confused. I'll make seaweed soup for her tomorrow."

When Jung Young-rim grumbled, "The birthday has already passed. Are you still going to do it?" Shim Hyun-sup responded, "If we blow out the candles together, that counts as a birthday. I'm always the gift. Don't I make you laugh and do the dishes?" He then appeared belatedly concerned, saying, "I'm going to get hate comments. People will say, 'You didn't even get your wife a gift?'"

Afterward, viewers flooded the video's comments with criticism of Shim Hyun-sup's behavior. Subscribers wrote comments such as, "You've only been married for two years, yet you couldn't even celebrate your wife's birthday. Wake up," "Don't joke around. Celebrate her birthday sincerely and show her some love," "This is seriously bad," "Get a grip. Who celebrates a birthday like that?" "Having done nothing is not something to brag about," and "I hope Hyun-sup reflects on how he neglects his wife."

Meanwhile, Shim Hyun-sup married Jung Young-rim, a non-celebrity 11 years his junior, last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.