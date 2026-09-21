Lee Ji-hyun Ordered Dongdaemun Yeopgi Tteokbokki for Her Son Right Before a Jewelry Performance: "He'll Cause a Scene If I Don't... My Entire Salary Goes to Delivery Fees"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Ji-hyun of Jewelry complained that she has no money left from her salary because her children constantly crave delivery food.

On the 19th, a video titled "Between Jewelry and Real Life: A Record of That Chaotic Day | Behind the Scenes of Immortal Songs!!" was released on the YouTube channel "Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Jihyun."

Asked whether her daughter had watched the YouTube video they appeared in together, Lee Ji-hyun replied, "I didn't get a chance to talk to her. As soon as she got home, she was exhausted and said, 'I'm tired. I'm going to sleep.'"

She continued, "At that time, I also prepared a meal and tried to give her something nutritious. I seasoned a Spanish mackerel and grilled it nicely, but she left it all untouched. I told her to at least eat some Kyoho grapes, but she didn't even touch them and went to sleep, so I ate them." She added, "Kids won't eat fish if you just serve it plain. You have to season it."

At that point, Lee Ji-hyun received a request from her son to order Dongdaemun Yeopgi Tteokbokki for delivery. She was initially flustered, but ultimately could not refuse her son's request.

She complained, "Whenever Mom isn't home, he always asks me to order Dongdaemun Yeopgi Tteokbokki or Malatang. My entire salary really goes toward delivery food. I'm not kidding. I genuinely have nothing left."

As Lee Ji-hyun hurried to place the order, the production staff urged her to get ready for Jewelry's performance. Showing her relatable side as a real-life mom, she said, "I have to order the tteokbokki. He'll cause a scene if I don't," prompting laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.