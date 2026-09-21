'Gag Concert' alum, KBS-recruited comedian arrested after allegedly assaulting designated driver while heavily intoxicated

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A comedian surnamed Kim, who was recruited by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting a designated driver while intoxicated.

According to police and other sources on the 21st, Seoul Seocho Police Station booked Kim on suspicion of assaulting a driver under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes and is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Kim is accused of assaulting A, a designated driver, while traveling in a vehicle driven by A at around 1 a.m. on the 20th.

Kim reportedly called a designated-driver service after drinking in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, to get home. While the vehicle was traveling on the Gyeongbu Expressway, Kim allegedly assaulted A while heavily intoxicated, including by grabbing and shaking A by the neck.

Police responded to the report and arrested Kim at the scene in front of a gas station near the expressway.

Kim was recruited as a comedian by KBS and reportedly pursued a broadcasting career, appearing on programs including KBS 2TV's 'Gag Concert.'

Police are investigating the precise details of the incident, including the circumstances at the time and how the assault unfolded, by questioning Kim and the victimized designated driver.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.