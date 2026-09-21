'Park Bo-young Lookalike,' Lee Sung-mi's Daughter Shows Off Room With 'Huge Han River View'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Sung-mi's daughter, Jo Eun-byeol, has drawn attention by showing off her room with a view of the Han River.

On the 20th, a video titled "Summer Clothes Are Gone, Fall Clothes Are Here" was uploaded to Jo Eun-byeol's YouTube channel.

Jo Eun-byeol said, "I pursue a minimalist lifestyle," and showed herself organizing her clothes for fall. She selected clothes to get rid of, saying, "I don't try to get too attached to my clothes. I'm the type who throws things away without hesitation."

As she looked through her clothes, she pulled out a T-shirt that had become hers because it was too small for her older brother, and also introduced a luxury outerwear piece. "I want to show it off. The fit is really beautiful," she said.

She also called Lee Sung-mi and asked for help organizing her clothes. Lee Sung-mi shared a wealth of tips, from how to hang clothes neatly on hangers to useful ways to fold them.

Meanwhile, the expansive view also caught the eye, with the Han River visible at a glance through the large floor-to-ceiling windows. Lee Sung-mi had previously shown her home with a view of the Han River, saying, "When I wake up in the morning and open my eyes, I feel so happy. When I get up, I naturally say, 'Thank you.'"

Separately, Jo Eun-byeol appeared on tvN STORY & E Channel's "When Our Kids Fall in Love 2" last February, attracting attention as a lookalike of actress Park Bo-young. Jo Eun-byeol is Lee Sung-mi's youngest daughter, born when Lee was 42, and is reportedly working for an NGO after graduating from college in Canada.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.