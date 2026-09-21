"I Gained Only 4 kg During Pregnancy... I Almost Died Giving Birth": Season 22's Hyun-sook in Tears as Season 16's Kwang-soo Remains Obsessed with Having a Child ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-sun] Jeong Il-dae, known as Kwang-soo from Season 16, revealed his obsession with having a child, sparking conflict with Kim So-yeon, known as Hyun-sook from Season 22.

On JTBC's 'Love War,' which airs on the 21st, a VCR featuring Kim So-yeon's perspective will be shown.

A video released ahead of the broadcast under the title "((Fury)) The Man Who Wants Only a Child and Has No Regard for the Pain of Pregnancy" showed Kim So-yeon and Jeong Il-dae in conflict over pregnancy.

Jeong Il-dae cautiously broached the subject of pregnancy, telling Kim So-yeon, "We're getting older, and women have a biologically limited window for pregnancy, don't they?"

Kim So-yeon, however, replied, "Have another one? Whose baby would I be having?" She continued, "It would be different if we naturally conceived after getting married, but I found pregnancy much more difficult than raising a baby." Jeong Il-dae then asked, "What was so difficult?" Kim So-yeon shed tears as she responded, "Didn't I tell you how hard pregnancy was? I'm scared when I think about going through it again."

In an interview with the production staff, Kim So-yeon said, "He takes pregnancy very lightly. He only has to provide sperm, doesn't he? I have to carry the baby for 10 months." She added, "I almost died giving birth. Even after having the baby, I was extremely gaunt, and I gained only 4–5 kg during pregnancy. I was even thinner than I am now. I was also going through a divorce at the time, so it was extremely difficult."

Photos showing the severity of Kim So-yeon's skin condition during pregnancy, as well as her hospitalization, were also released, deepening the sense of concern.

Jeong Il-dae nevertheless continued talking about pregnancy. He said, "There's a difference between being unable to have a child despite wanting one and choosing not to have one. People who desperately want a child have one even when their bodies are struggling, don't they?" He added, "I've heard that men, in particular, instinctively want to have a child of their own." Lee Hyori pointed out, "He talks about it indirectly as though he's speaking for other people."

Jeong Il-dae also expressed disappointment toward Kim So-yeon, who said she had no intention of undergoing artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization. He said, "Kongkong already has a child who shares her biological DNA, while I don't, so that's probably the difference."

Kim So-yeon later revealed how she had felt at the time, saying, "Did he just assume I would obviously have a child for him? I was dumbfounded."

After watching their conversation, Seo Jang-hoon criticized Jeong Il-dae, saying, "I don't think this is right. What's so frustrating is that you should first create an atmosphere of genuine stability and ease, where you can say, 'I want to have the child of the person I love.' But if the relationship is extremely unstable and all you're doing is asking, 'Aren't you going to get pregnant?' and 'Aren't you going to undergo IVF?' how do you think she would take it?"

Lee Hyori also confronted Jeong Il-dae directly, saying, "So-yeon may seem quietly strong, but she's actually too timid, can't speak her mind properly, and is intimidated." She added, "If someone talked like that, I would say, 'If you have a child, do you have the money to raise it? Are you capable of doing so?'"

Kim So-yeon admitted, "I can't say it because I'm afraid he'll be hurt," while Lee Hyori responded, "Because she can't speak for fear of hurting him, it seems that she keeps making it easier for him to hurt her."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.