Kim Yuna Opens Up About Her "Abusive Family Background" After 29 Years: "Hatred Toward My Father Became Music"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Yuna looked back on her childhood under an abusive father and opened up about how she had channeled even her hatred toward him into her music.

The seventh episode of the Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) documentary series *Sidae Mokgyeok* ("Witnessing the Times"), which aired on the 20th, spotlighted Kim Yuna's 29-year journey with music. In particular, she candidly discussed the childhood wounds that were difficult to bring up behind her glamorous stage presence and how those experiences influenced her music.

Kim Yuna grew up with an abusive father. The pain she experienced as a child and her hatred toward her father later became an important emotional foundation for her music. Her second solo album also reflected deep human depression and anxiety, as she has consistently projected her personal life and emotions into her music.

Above all, Kim Yuna neither hid nor felt ashamed of her painful past. She said, "I don't think my experience is something to be ashamed of or hidden. Instead, I want to share it with many people and let many victims know about it."

For Kim Yuna, who had turned her own pain into music, singing about the suffering of others presented another challenge. She revealed that working on her fourth solo album, *Regarding the Pain of Others*, was difficult because she felt she could not casually speak about the inner lives and pain of people whose experiences she could not fully understand.

Kim Yuna also consistently turned her attention beyond personal wounds to the pain experienced by society. Through Jaurim songs such as *FADE AWAY* and *Era of Rabid Dogs*, she has expressed social suffering and her thoughts about the times through music.

The episode also examined what Kim Yuna, who has transformed wounds into music, has come to represent to younger artists as a female musician in her 29th year of her career.

Lang Lee said, "I think being a middle-aged female artist is such a rare and valuable position," adding, "Even in the independent music scene where I work, singer-songwriters who continue performing after turning 40 are truly rare." Sunwoo Jung-a also noted that there are not many female musicians who remain active for a long time. Thanks to Kim Yuna's presence, she said, she "naturally feels that she can continue working for a long time as well."

Kim Yuna entered the Korean music scene with Jaurim in the late 1990s. At a time when ballads and dance pop dominated the music market, she rose to fame through "Hey, Hey, Hey," a song from the soundtrack of the film *The Man Holding Flowers*.

Kim Yuna received an offer to provide a title song for a film while performing at a live club popular with office workers. She prepared several songs, but the blues track "Hey, Hey, Hey" was chosen instead. Looking back, she said, "It wasn't music I thought people would like at all. I was amazed that people liked it because they found it fresh."

There was also an unexpected twist with *Deviation*, which later became one of Jaurim's signature songs. Kim Yuna wrote it while thinking about what the public might want to hear and even had a music video produced with the intention of making it the title track of the band's first album. However, it was deemed unsuitable for broadcast because its lyrics were considered likely to cause social anxiety or confusion. Despite receiving no television exposure, the song began spreading by word of mouth and remains beloved in the 2020s as one of the signature mass sing-along songs at festivals.

The program also introduced stories about how Kim Yuna's music has affected the lives of her actual fans. For one fan who had made seeing Jaurim perform one more time a bucket-list goal, a Jaurim concert became a turning point that helped the fan refrain from giving up on life and start living each day again.

Near the end of the program, Kim Yuna shared what she would like to say to her younger self. She said, "I want to tell you that if you just hold on a little longer, you can become independent in your 20s and do what you love for the rest of your life," adding, "I don't mean 'endure.' I want to give you hope."

Young Kim Yuna expressed the wounds and hatred she experienced in a violent family environment through music. She ultimately became a musician who has continued doing what she loves throughout her life. The songs born from her pain now remain as music that comforts someone else's suffering.

Meanwhile, the EBS documentary series *Sidae Mokgyeok* spotlights the lives of figures who have carved out their own paths across 12 fields and made their mark on their times. It airs every Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.