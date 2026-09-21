Sim Soo-bong Sparks Controversy by Publicly Calling Out Kim Dahyun on Stage: "Don't Put That Girl Who Knows Nothing About Singing on Before Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Sim Soo-bong, 71, sparked controversy after publicly criticizing junior singer Kim Dahyun, 17, at a festival.

Sim Soo-bong took the stage at the Jinan Red Ginseng Festival on the 20th. She performed after Kim Dahyun.

After performing two songs, Sim Soo-bong suddenly said, "The woman who sang before me made me dizzy. Is her manager here? That young woman seems not to know what singing—or life—is." She continued, "Listening to her sing was difficult. I'm saying this in front of all of you: Please don't put that performer on before me again. Got it? I'm so dizzy right now that I feel like I'm going to collapse. Singing isn't something to be taken lightly. You have to experience life and hardship. Making music that comforts others isn't easy. I'm confessing this because it's been so hard for me." She then resumed performing her own songs.

Online reactions were harsh. Comments included, "A young woman? A performer? What are you talking about? How can you speak of an artist and singer that way? You don't even know basic manners," "The junior singer who was subjected to those harsh remarks is more than talented enough. She may be young, but she is wise beyond her years," "There are things that should and shouldn't be said," "It doesn't seem polite to say that to a singer who is still growing," "I've never seen a singer who performed earlier get dissed at an event before," "I was so shocked that I was dumbfounded. Dahyun must be extremely upset," and "Why speak so carelessly? I'm disappointed."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.