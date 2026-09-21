64-Year-Old Lee Man-gi Faces the Reality of Raising Triplets in His Later Years: "My Son Went Out to Earn Money. Others Congratulate Us, but It's Hard"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lee Man-gi, a broadcaster and former ssireum wrestler, shared the reality of caring for his triplet grandchildren.

On the 20th, a post and video were shared on Lee Man-gi's social media. The post read, "Our family welcomed triplets. We're overwhelmed, but our happiness has tripled. #MangiTV #Triplets #ParentingDiary #LoveForGrandchildren #FamilyLife."

In the video, Lee Man-gi and his wife were busy caring for their triplet grandchildren. He described the physically demanding reality of childcare, saying, "Others congratulate us because we had triplets, but these three... whew..." His wife agreed, saying, "It is certainly something to celebrate, but it's hard..."

Looking at the children, Lee Man-gi joked, "Your mom and dad left you with your grandfather and grandmother. Your father went out to earn money." His daughter-in-law, who was filming the video, burst out laughing and said, "Your mother is filming the video."

Lee Man-gi's wife expressed her affection for their son, saying, "Dad has to earn money to buy milk. Our son must be working harder than ever in his life. The twins are teaching their dad a lesson in life."

Meanwhile, Lee Man-gi recently made headlines after announcing that his eldest son and daughter-in-law had welcomed triplets.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.