'Sung Dong-il's Daughter' Sung Bin, 19, Looks Stunning Even with Slicked-Back Hair—Remarkably Prettier Lately

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Park Kyung-hye, the wife of actor Sung Dong-il, shared an update on her daughter Sung Bin.

On the 21st, Park posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "How long has it been since we took a photo together? Our pretty A-yeon... Keep fighting always~~"

In the released photo, Sung Bin appeared to be meeting an acquaintance. She especially drew attention by showing off an even more radiant look than when she appeared with Sung Dong-il on the YouTube channel 'Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine' last June. Even with her hair completely slicked back, she looked completely unflattered, while her delicate features and small face stood out.

Sung Bin previously earned widespread affection after appearing on the MBC variety show 'Where Are We Going, Dad?' with Sung Dong-il and her older brother, Sung Bin. Now 19, she is majoring in contemporary dance at an arts high school. Sung Dong-il also recently said on 'Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine,' "Bin doesn't look much like her old self anymore. Does she weigh 47 kg?"

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.