Cho Young-nam: "We have lost the commander-in-chief of Korea's folk music scene"... Music Critic Lee Baek-cheon Dies at 93

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[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Veteran popular-music critic Lee Baek-cheon died on the 21st. He was 93.

Born in Hwanghae Province in 1933, Lee Baek-cheon helped lead the growth of Korean folk music in the 1960s and 1970s and was known as "the homeroom teacher of the acoustic-guitar army."

He first became involved with music through the band at Seoul Jungang Middle School and later performed with the Jinhae Naval Band and the Eighth Army Band "Aiton," among others. After joining the Tongyang Broadcasting Company (TBC) as a producer-director in 1964, he spent more than six decades alongside acoustic-guitar and folk music.

He had a particularly close connection with the Mugyo-dong music listening room C'est si bon. After initially visiting to find records, he ended up taking charge of the DJ booth and hosted programs such as "College Students' Night." Known by the nickname "Ttolgang," he worked with numerous musicians, including Cho Young-nam, Yun Hyeong-ju, Song Chang-sik, Lee Jang-hee and Park Sang-gyu. When C'est si bon closed in 1969, he established Cheonggaeguri House at the Myeong-dong YWCA in 1970 and organized stages for folk singers such as Kim Min-ki, Yang Hee-eun and Seo Yoo-seok.

Although he was not a singer himself, he remained at the forefront of folk music for decades as a producer-director, planner and director. In 2002, he sang the final track, "A Journey Through Memories," on an omnibus album, and in 2014 he published the book "Lee Baek-cheon's Music Journey." He also served as a specialist committee member for the cultural festivals of the 1988 Summer Olympics and the Taejon International Exposition, Korea, 1993, as a KBS viewer committee member and as a standing adviser to the Korea Folk Singers Association.

In an interview with Yonhap News, Cho Young-nam remembered Lee Baek-cheon as "the commander-in-chief and leader of Korea's folk music scene" and an important figure who spent time with young singers. Another well-known singer also recalled that Lee's office in Chungmuro was like both a first gateway to a folk debut and a welcoming gathering place, where newcomers received generous praise as well as sharp criticism.

He is survived by his daughter, Lee So-yeon, former director of the National Archives of Korea at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, and his son-in-law, Joon Young Jung, a professor at Korea National Open University. The wake is being held in Room 4 of the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Home, and the funeral procession will depart at 7 a.m. on the 23rd.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.