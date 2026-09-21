BILLIONS, the Agency Representing Lee Jun-young and Yoo Ah-in, Joins Forces with Japan's Avex

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Comprehensive management agency BILLIONS has joined forces with Avex Entertainment, Japan's largest entertainment agency.

BILLIONS announced on the 21st that it had partnered with Avex Music Creative to sign a management contract for the Korean activities of boy group ONE OR EIGHT.

ONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member boy group consisting of Mizuki, Neo, Reia, Ryota, Souma, Takeru, Tsubasa and Yuga. The group has collaborated with global artists such as Ryan Tedder and Big Sean and is pursuing activities worldwide, expanding beyond Japan into the United States and Latin America.

The group's 2025 single 'DSTM' remained on the U.S. Mediabase Top 40 for five consecutive weeks and also reached the Top 40 on the Billboard U.S. Pop Airplay chart, drawing attention in the local market. 'Tokyo Drift,' the title track of its first mini-album, 'GATHER,' released this year, also remained on the Mediabase Building chart's Top 40 for nine consecutive weeks. As of September, the group had surpassed 79 million cumulative streams on music platforms, 320 million cumulative views for its YouTube content and 910 million cumulative plays of its music on TikTok, solidifying its strong popularity. Riding this momentum, ONE OR EIGHT signed a global contract with major U.S. record company Atlantic Music Group and held fan meetings and live tours in the United States and Latin America.

Through this partnership, BILLIONS will systematically support ONE OR EIGHT's activities in Korea, including domestic album releases and promotions. It also plans to strengthen its network with the Japanese entertainment market, including Avex Music Creative, while continuing to bolster the foundation for connections with global markets.

BILLIONS is a comprehensive entertainment agency representing Go Won-hee, Ko Chang-seok, Kwon So-hyun, Son Hyun-joo, Lee Jun-young, Lee Joo-yeon, Yoo Ah-in, INFINITE's Kim Sung-kyu and Nam Woo-hyun, SG Wannabe's Kim Yong-jun, Apink's Jeong Eun-ji and Wanna One's Yoon Ji-sung.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.