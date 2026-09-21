'Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri'—Fin.K.L to Make a Full-Group Comeback After 21 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The 'original fairies,' Fin.K.L, are returning.

GEMSTONE E&M announced on the 21st that it is preparing full-group activities for Fin.K.L.

Jason Lee, CEO overseeing group management at GEMSTONE E&M, said, "Fin.K.L is an artist with symbolic significance in the history of Korean popular music. We will roll out a range of activities in stages so that we can create new moments with the fans who have been waiting for Fin.K.L for a long time."

Fin.K.L's full-group activities come about 21 years after the 2005 digital single 'Forever Fin.K.L.' Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri did reunite and release a new song through JTBC's 'Camping Club' in 2019, but that project was closer in nature to a special broadcast-related event. This time, the reunion carries special significance as a new beginning for sustained activities rather than a one-off event.

Fin.K.L debuted in 1998 and released numerous hit songs, including 'Blue Rain,' 'To My Boyfriend,' 'Forever Love' and 'Now.' Alongside S.E.S., the group was beloved as one of the two leading first-generation girl groups in South Korea. Lee Hyori went on to build a career as a solo singer and television personality, Ock Joo-hyun as a musical theater actress, and Lee Jin and Sung Yu Ri as actors.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.