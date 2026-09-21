Tae Jin-ah's Devoted Love Moved Even Heaven... ♥ Okgyeong-ah's Dementia Has Stopped Progressing

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Even heaven was moved by singer Tae Jin-ah's devoted care.

In a "Band Live" video released on the "Miss & Mister Trot" channel on the 19th, Tae Jin-ah shared an update on his wife, Lee Ok-hyeong.

Tae Jin-ah said, "She does not particularly like going out these days. She did not go out this summer because it was especially hot, but we plan to go out together again when fall arrives. The progression of her dementia has stopped. It has remained at this plateau for a year, and I am extremely grateful that it has not progressed further."

Tae Jin-ah married Lee Ok-hyeong, whom he met in the United States in 1981, and they have two sons. Their second son, Eru, is active as a singer and actor.

It was later revealed in June 2023 that Lee was battling dementia. Reports that Tae Jin-ah had personally cared for his wife over a long period moved those around him. After caring for his wife for more than seven years, Tae Jin-ah also shared their daily life, including hospital visits together, on TV Chosun's "Lovers of Joseon" in February.

Tae Jin-ah, who debuted in 1973 with "My Heart's Express Train," has released numerous hit songs, including "Okgyeong-ah," "The Woman Who Doesn't Even Look in the Mirror," and "I'm Sorry, I'm Sorry." Alongside Song Dae-kwan, Sul Woon-do, and Hyun Chul, he has been recognized as one of the "four kings of trot."

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.