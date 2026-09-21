“So Unbecoming of an Adult”... Sim Soo-bong Faces Backlash After Publicly Attacking 17-Year-Old Kim Dahyun, Saying She “Knows Nothing About Life”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Sim Soo-bong is facing fierce criticism after publicly attacking Kim Dahyun, a much younger junior singer.

Sim Soo-bong took the stage on the 20th at the 10th Jinan Plateau Trot Festival in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province.

After Kim Dahyun's performance ended, Sim Soo-bong took the stage and sang about two songs before suddenly attacking Kim, saying, "The woman who sang before me has made my head dizzy. Is her manager here, by any chance? She's a young woman who doesn't know what singing is or what life is."

She continued, "Listening to her sing was so difficult that I'm talking about it in front of all of you. Don't put that performer on before me again. I'm so dizzy I feel like I'm going to collapse. You can't just sing carelessly like that. Music that comforts people who have experienced life, gone through hardships, and come to see you isn't something that easy."

Kim Dahyun is the daughter of Kim Bong-gon, known as the Cheonghak-dong village schoolmaster. She has achieved strong results on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Voice Trot, TV Chosun's Miss Trot 2, and MBN's The Best K-Trot Singer, showcasing outstanding vocal ability, emotional expression, and polished stage manners. She is only 17 years old. Yet 71-year-old veteran singer Sim Soo-bong publicly attacked her much younger junior without any apparent reason.

Netizens voiced their criticism, saying, "This is unbecoming of an adult," "Every singer brings a different appeal to a song," "I was there, but Kim Dahyun's performance was perfect," "Isn't it stranger to expect a 17-year-old to know about life?" "If you're an adult and a senior, couldn't you speak to her privately and maturely?" "Many people at that event must have been enjoying Kim Dahyun's singing, yet she told her not to sing just because she herself didn't like listening to it. If someone told you they didn't want to hear you sing like that and ordered you not to sing, would you accept it and stop singing?" "What did the people who simply came to enjoy the performance do wrong?" and "That's too harsh toward a girl young enough to be your granddaughter."

Born in 1955, Sim Soo-bong made her official debut as a singer in 1978 when The Person Back Then became a megahit, although she failed to win an award at the MBC Campus Song Festival because it was considered "too professional." However, her broadcasting activities were banned following the Assassination of Park Chung Hee, and she was not able to resume them until 1984. Sim Soo-bong made her comeback and revived her career with Men Are Ships, Women Are Harbors, later releasing hits including Love Is All I Know, Oh, My Dear, I Hate You, Lonely Love, and A Million Roses.

Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.