Michael ByungJu Kim’s Mother Plans a Business Without Her Husband’s Knowledge... Hurt by Her Son’s Concern: "You Don’t Even Think About Supporting Mom"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Michael ByungJu Kim’s mother dreamed of starting a business.

On the 20th, the YouTube channel "Gwangsan Kim Family" uploaded a video titled "What If Your Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law Happen to Be Lady Baek Ok-ja and Mr. Kim, Eon Joong..."

Michael ByungJu Kim’s mother called her second daughter-in-law into a separate room and began a private conversation. She dreamed of starting a business, saying, "If I became a CEO, I could wear stylish clothes and carry myself with confidence. I feel like I have what it takes and could do it, too." She added, "You never know what can happen in life. You can become successful overnight." Her second daughter-in-law replied, "Your fashion sense and skin are remarkably good for your age, so I think you could empower women."

The daughter-in-law cautiously added, "I understand that you have your own thoughts, but I’m not very familiar with this kind of business, so I think it would be good to discuss it with your husband as well." However, the mother replied, "I’ve spent my whole life following that man and listening only to what he says, and now you want me to ask him again? Forget it. I can ask Michael, Kim Seung-hwan, and Kim Soo-bin. Michael has supported the idea from the beginning," before calling Michael ByungJu Kim.

She told Michael ByungJu Kim, "Mom needs to do something. I spend too much time at home, and I feel like that’s causing me to develop more health problems. I think I should stay active like a CEO, do something, and try to earn some money." However, Michael responded negatively, saying, "What do you mean, becoming a CEO? What are you thinking of trying?" His mother replied, "Things have always gone well whenever I tried something in the past."

Although Michael ByungJu Kim asked, "Do you think just anyone can run a business?" his mother confidently replied, "People don’t just do it, which is why I’m going to. Since not just anyone can do it, I’m going to give it a try. You don’t remember Mom making a lot of money in the past, do you? I supported the whole family. I’m a lucky person."

Michael ByungJu Kim asked more specifically, "What are you planning to do about the initial capital?" His mother gave a vague response: "I have the ability. What do you take me for? If I succeed, I might even be able to help you."

As Michael ByungJu Kim continued to respond half-heartedly, his mother expressed her disappointment. "When I say I’m going to do something, you don’t think about supporting me and instead ask from the outset, ‘Do you think it will work? Will it not?’ You shouldn’t act that way," she said. Michael then tried to reassure her, saying, "Then I’ll help with promotion and advertising."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.