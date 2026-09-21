"I Regret My Leadership"... EXO's Suho Blames Himself While Watching Seventeen Maintain Its 13-Member Lineup Without a Single Departure

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] EXO leader Suho mentioned his "regret" as a leader while watching Seventeen maintain its 13-member lineup without a single departure in its 12th year since debut.

On the 21st, the YouTube channel "Channel Bandal" featured EXO's Suho, Seventeen's S.Coups, BOYNEXTDOOR's Myeong Jae-hyun, and Sechs Kies' Eun Ji-won. The leaders discussed life in idol groups and the challenges of leading a team.

The conversation began with the question, "Would you rather become the youngest member of another group or the youngest member of your own group?" The members discussed the advantages and disadvantages of being the youngest, and the topic naturally shifted to the challenges faced by leaders who have guided multiple members for many years.

Seventeen leader S.Coups spoke about the group's youngest member, Dino, saying, "Having 12 older brothers must be difficult, no matter how well they treat him." He added his thoughts on leading a group: "I think a team runs well when the oldest and youngest members fulfill their roles properly."

The other guests listened in admiration as S.Coups discussed leading a large group of 13 members for so many years. One guest even remarked, "It's like running an entire elementary school class," while others applauded S.Coups, saying, "You have brought Seventeen this far."

Myeong Jae-hyun especially praised Seventeen's long-lasting success, telling S.Coups, "For younger idol groups, Seventeen is like a textbook." Eun Ji-won also said, "There is no single right answer, but seeing what you've done so far, your way was the right one. It isn't easy for 13 people to stay together for more than 10 years. You did a really great job."

Seventeen debuted in 2015 and is celebrating its 12th year since debut this year. The group is regarded as a leading example of longevity among idol groups, particularly because all 13 members have remained together without a single departure.

At this point, Suho reflected on his own experience as a leader. He confessed, "There's something I sometimes regret," adding, "I sometimes wonder whether I should have done things like S.Coups." Senior artist Eun Ji-won comforted him, saying, "You have led EXO this far in your own way."

Suho's remarks drew even more attention because they brought to mind EXO's journey over the years. EXO debuted in 2012 as a 12-member group, but after Kris Wu, Lu Han, and Huang Zitao left, the group was reorganized into a nine-member lineup. The members' military service and individual activities also led to several breaks in the group's activities as a full lineup.

For Suho, who leads EXO, Seventeen's ability to remain a single team of 13 members for more than 10 years therefore appears to have made a particularly strong impression. By saying directly, "I sometimes wonder whether I should have done things like S.Coups," he looked back on his own past while reflecting on the younger leader's approach and Seventeen's teamwork.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.